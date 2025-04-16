Thunderstorm warning for 42 provinces: Thai it down

Hold onto your brollies, folks, the Thai Meteorological Department has sounded the alarm today, predicting a deluge of thunderstorms across a whopping 42 provinces, including bustling Bangkok. Down south, it’s even more dramatic, with heavy rain set to drench 70% of the area, whipped up by fierce gusts. Residents are being urged to stay vigilant and brace for a soggy showdown!

In the next 24 hours, temperatures in upper Thailand are expected to rise, resulting in generally hot conditions, particularly in central regions, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, and the north. Thunderstorms and strong winds, with a risk of lightning, are anticipated in parts of the north, central, east, and Bangkok metropolitan areas.

The public is advised to avoid open spaces, large trees, and weak structures during these weather events and to be extra careful with outdoor activities during the Songkran festival.

Farmers are advised to protect their crops and livestock from potential damage and maintain health amid changing weather conditions. The weakening of the high-pressure system from China, covering the northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea, and the prevailing southeast winds over upper Thailand are contributing to these weather patterns.

The south is expected to see an increase in rain due to stronger southeast winds over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are expected to reach around 1 metre, increasing to over 2 metres in stormy areas. Sailors in these regions are advised to avoid navigating during thunderstorms.

Air quality is currently rated as good to moderate in upper Thailand due to increased rainfall reducing dust accumulation.

Weather forecast

In the north, hot weather with thunderstorms affecting 10% of the area is expected, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. The lowest temperatures will range between 21°C and 25°C, while the highest will be 34°C to 39°C. Winds from the southwest will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The northeast will also be generally hot, with thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, and Sisaket. Temperatures will range from 21°C to 25°C at their lowest and 34°C to 38°C at their highest, with southeast winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The central region will experience hot weather with thunderstorms affecting 30% of the area, primarily in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Lopburi, and Saraburi. The lowest temperatures will be 24°C to 26°C, with highs of 34°C to 37°C. Southeast winds will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the east, thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 25°C at their lowest and 33°C to 35°C at their highest, with southeast winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. Waves in the sea will be about 1 metre high, rising to over 2 metres in stormy areas.

The southern (east coast) region will see thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

The temperatures will range from 22°C to 25°C at their lowest and 32°C to 35°C at their highest, with southeast winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. Sea waves are expected to be about 1 metre high, rising to over 2 metres during thunderstorms.

The southern (west coast) region will experience thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

Temperatures will range from 23°C to 25°C at their lowest and 33°C to 35°C at their highest, with southeast winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The waves will be about 1 metre high and rise to over 2 metres during storms, according to KhaoSod.

Bangkok and surrounding areas can expect thunderstorms in 40% of the area with some strong winds. Temperatures will range between 25°C and 26°C at their lowest and 32°C to 35°C at their highest, with southeast winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.