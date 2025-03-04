Google Maps reveals Thailand’s most popular tourist spots

Photo courtesy of Tech.co

Thailand’s status as a top global travel destination has been reaffirmed by Google Maps, which has unveiled the country’s most reviewed locations as part of its 20th anniversary celebration.

From bustling street food hubs to breathtaking temples and lush national parks, Thailand continues to captivate both locals and international visitors.

Over the past two decades, Google Maps has revolutionised travel, evolving from a simple navigation tool into a powerful platform offering real-time updates, user reviews, and insights that have shaped global tourism.

In Thailand, its data highlights the destinations that have left the biggest impression on visitors.

Food remains a major draw for tourists, and Thailand’s diverse dining options, from street food gems to high-end eateries, continue to dominate Google reviews.

Most reviewed restaurants

Pu Pen Seafood Restaurant, Chon Buri (15,862 reviews) Tandoori, Phuket (15,854 reviews) Chocolate Ville, Bangkok (14,548 reviews) Sukishi Teenoi, Samut Prakan (14,237 reviews) Nana Plaza, Bangkok (14,108 reviews)

Most reviewed cafés

Maidreamin MBK, Bangkok (17,380 reviews) The Village Farm To Café, Kanchanaburi (12,725 reviews) Cafe Phuket Viewpoint, Phuket (8,662 reviews) Plearn Cafe Bangpu, Samut Prakan (6,314 reviews) Nami Dessert & Coffee by Chaokhun, Samut Sakhon (5,684 reviews)

Thailand’s rich natural landscapes and historical landmarks are just as popular as its food scene.

Most reviewed parks and national parks

Lumpini Park, Bangkok (35,617 reviews) Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Ratchasima (15,423 reviews) Erawan National Park, Kanchanaburi (14,016 reviews)

Most reviewed museums

The Sanctuary of Truth, Chon Buri (26,932 reviews) Jim Thompson House Museum, Bangkok (14,412 reviews) Baan Dam Museum, Chiang Rai (12,298 reviews)

Most reviewed temples

Wat Arun, Bangkok (39,926 reviews) Wat Phra Kaew, Bangkok (37,399 reviews) Wat Pho, Bangkok (33,154 reviews)

As Google Maps continues to shape the way people explore Thailand, these rankings offer a glimpse into the country’s most unforgettable experiences, solidifying its reputation as a must-visit destination, reported The Nation.