Thailand forms task force to combat border crime

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand is ramping up its fight against border crime, drug trafficking, and call centre scams with a newly established security task force, granting the military greater control over cross-border threats.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra signed an executive order on February 28, forming the Committee for the Prevention and Resolution of Security Threats in Border Areas with Neighbouring Countries.

The initiative aims to crack down on drug networks, intercept smuggling operations, and dismantle transnational crime syndicates.

“This initiative strengthens cooperation with neighbouring countries and ensures rapid action against illegal activities affecting Thailand’s borders and citizens’ daily lives,” an official statement confirmed.

The supreme commander of the armed forces will lead the committee, supported by key security figures, including the permanent secretary of the Ministry of the Interior, the commander of the Royal Thai Army, the national police chief, the deputy supreme commander, and a national security council representative. The committee will monitor, analyse, and respond to evolving security threats while ensuring that policies align with national security strategies.

A key priority is Thailand’s ongoing war on drugs. The task force will disrupt production and distribution networks, seize trafficking routes, and tighten border controls. Police will also increase collaboration with neighbouring countries to tackle international drug cartels.

Beyond drug crimes, the committee will aggressively target call centre gangs, which have scammed thousands of Thais and international victims out of millions. Officials are also prioritising the fight against human trafficking and smuggling networks, both of which have surged in recent years.

To ensure rapid response and coordination, a Centre for the Prevention and Resolution of Security Threats in Border Areas will be established. The supreme commander of the armed forces will also serve as its director, overseeing intelligence gathering, operations, and enforcement strategies, reported The Nation.

With Thailand increasingly targeted by transnational criminals, the new task force is expected to tighten border security, enhance surveillance, and strike back against organised crime. The government has vowed to deliver tangible results, making Thailand’s borders safer and more secure for its citizens and visitors alike.