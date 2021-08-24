Connect with us

Thailand

Good Morning Thailand | Property scams in Thailand, Covid update, restrictions to be lifted | August 24

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

 on 

Scams – not just the small ones, but the really BIG ones. Mike joins Tim and Jay to reveal an ongoing property scam and question why so many people fall for them. Bangkok looks to ease restrictions. Indonesia will start reopening restaurants, shopping centres and places of worship in some areas including the capital Jakarta. Consumer prices in Singapore continued to rise in July. Koh Larn remains closed.

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Kritsada Mueanhawong

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 hour ago

Solider injured by pipe bomb in Yala
Crime1 hour ago

Probe into alleged mishandling of Red Bull heir fatal hit-and-run case is underway
Thailand2 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Property scams in Thailand, Covid update, restrictions to be lifted | August 24

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

TAT plans to launch Chiang Mai tourism plan in October
Crime3 hours ago

Police chief transferred for probe into death during alleged extortion attempt
Pattaya3 hours ago

Pfizer vaccine being administered to eligible foreign residents in Pattaya
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Don’t spray ethyl alcohol on your food, warns FDA
Coronavirus Vaccines4 hours ago

Thailand to take delivery of 61 million AstraZeneca doses by end of the year
Phang Nga4 hours ago

Phang Nga hopes to welcome 30,000 visitors under 7+7 travel scheme
Protests4 hours ago

Red Shirts to lead anti-government “car mob” protest on Sunday
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 17,165 new cases and 226 deaths
Tourism5 hours ago

Covid-19 task force to debate partial re-opening of Thailand in line with PM’s pledge
Thailand20 hours ago

Chon Buri governor orders the temporary closure of a company, worker camp, and 2 dormitories
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

Koh Larn to stay closed to tourists until the end of the month
World21 hours ago

Indonesia’s former social affairs minister sentenced to 12 years in prison
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending