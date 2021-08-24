Crime
Probe into alleged mishandling of Red Bull heir fatal hit-and-run case is underway
The investigation into the alleged mishandling of the 2012 fatal hit-and-run case where the Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya allegedly sped through Thong Lor, running over a police officer with his Ferrari, is underway and is expected to be closed in 16 months.
Boss managed to evade justice and has since fled the country. Now, 15 senior police officers, prosecutors, and investigators are being investigated by a panel led by the National Anti-Corruption Commission, or NACC.
Chairperson Pol Gen Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit told the Bangkok Post that the investigation is expected to take a year and four months to complete due to the large amount of documents to be examined and witnesses to be interviewed.
Under Thai law, the NACC must close an investigation within two years, but the commission can extend the probe for another year if more time is needed. But Watcharapol says the more time it takes, the more difficult it is to get evidence.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
