Thailand

Good Morning Thailand | What’s happening in Pattaya, Phuket sandbox, reopening for tourism

Thaiger

Published 

22 seconds ago

 on 

Today we take a look at what’s happening in Pattaya with Trev from Buzzin Pattaya, a ‘local’ of 10 years. Business, repairs and bar girls. We also have Sumi talking about a meeting in Phuket over the weekend about the progress of the Sandbox.

 

Thaiger

