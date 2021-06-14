Good Morning Thailand | What’s happening in Pattaya, Phuket sandbox, reopening for tourism

Today we take a look at what’s happening in Pattaya with Trev from Buzzin Pattaya, a ‘local’ of 10 years. Business, repairs and bar girls. We also have Sumi talking about a meeting in Phuket over the weekend about the progress of the Sandbox.

