Connect with us

Thailand

Good Morning Thailand | The Thai time machine, Thai paperwork and red tape, Covid update

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Have you ever experienced Thai time? Thai time seems to tick by at a totally different pace. Some people find it exasperating, others recognise it as part of the Thai ‘sabia sabia’ culture. And then there’s Thai paperwork. When efficiency sometimes takes second place, there’s still mounds of paperwork to fill out where red tape becomes a national sport. Jay, Tim and Ajarn Colin G will tackle the Thai time machine and sift through the paperwork. Your questions and comments are always welcome.

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand34 seconds ago

Good Morning Thailand | The Thai time machine, Thai paperwork and red tape, Covid update
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 mins ago

Thai industry representatives call on Health Minister to roll out vaccines in factories
World25 mins ago

Indonesia now Asia’s Covid-19 epicentre as daily cases exceed India

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

World38 mins ago

Covid-19 crisis unfolding across several Asian nations
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Friday Covid-19 update: 9,692 new infections, 67 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Thai Red Cross Society to give 1 million Moderna vaccines free
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of11 hours ago

Top 10 Hotels to Stay at Near Bangkok BTS Stations
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

3 men arrested in Sinopharm vaccine scam
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

Bars can reopen in Rawai Phuket.. but not like we hoped
Phuket15 hours ago

Meeting reveals Thai vs foreigners in Phuket Sandbox, other stats
Thailand17 hours ago

BioNTech says there are no talks with Thonburi Healthcare for vaccines
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | More travel restrictions, cocktail vaccines, gold price surges | July 15
Tourism17 hours ago

Royal Thai Army to help tighten overland checkpoint into Phuket
North East17 hours ago

Nakhon Ratchasima Police arrest 2 suspects in Facebook/Line scam
Best of17 hours ago

Phuket’s 5 best beachfront restaurants
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending