Gold ornament prices leap to 41,200 baht in surprise surge

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 14:31, 02 May 2024| Updated: 14:31, 02 May 2024
53 2 minutes read
Image courtesy of Yaowarat Bangkok

Gold prices soared unexpectedly, prompting swift action from interested buyers, as the latest figures from the Gold Traders Association (GTA) showed a significant jump. Today, gold ornaments’ selling price broke through to 41,200 baht per baht-weight, an increase of 350 baht from the previous day’s closing price.

The surge in gold prices is not just an isolated economic event but reflects broader market trends and investor behaviour. Gold, often seen as a safe haven during times of uncertainty, has experienced a spike that has taken both investors and analysts by surprise.

This uptick is especially notable given that just yesterday, the closing price was significantly lower.

As of the latest update from the GTA‘s website at 9.08am, the buying price for gold bars in the domestic market stood at 40,600 baht per baht-weight, with the selling price marginally higher at 40,700 baht.

Related news

For gold ornaments with a purity of 96.5%, the buying price was quoted at 39,870 baht per baht weight and the selling price at 41,200 baht.

The international gold market, or Gold Spot, was trading at US$2,325.50 per ounce, aligning with the domestic uptrend. These prices were recorded at the first announcement of the day, indicating a strong start for gold trading.

The first announcement of the day set the tone for the domestic gold trade with gold bars buying at 40,600 baht per baht-weight and selling at 40,700 baht. In contrast, the buying price for gold ornaments was somewhat lower at 39,870.8 baht, but the selling price matched the higher bar set by gold bars at 41,200 baht, reported Khaosod.

This remarkable increase in gold prices can be attributed to a variety of factors, including geopolitical tensions, changes in currency values, and shifts in supply and demand. For those with a keen eye on the market, the fluctuations present both opportunities and risks, but for those who acted quickly, today’s surge could represent a significant gain.

As the day progresses, investors will undoubtedly keep a close watch on GTA updates. The association’s role in providing timely and accurate price information is crucial for those looking to make informed decisions in the fast-paced world of gold trading.

As the global economy continues to present challenges, the allure of gold remains undiminished, and today’s price movement is a testament to its enduring appeal.

Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

Thai govt cancels VAT exemption for low-priced imported goods

Published: 13:35, 02 May 2024

Thai-tanic surge: Thailand investment pledges make waves

Published: 13:32, 02 May 2024

Laotian man loses gold necklaces while sleeping drunk in Pattaya (video)

Published: 13:25, 02 May 2024

Thai banks reduce loan rates to alleviate customer debt

Published: 13:12, 02 May 2024