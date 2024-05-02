Gold ornament prices leap to 41,200 baht in surprise surge

Image courtesy of Yaowarat Bangkok

Gold prices soared unexpectedly, prompting swift action from interested buyers, as the latest figures from the Gold Traders Association (GTA) showed a significant jump. Today, gold ornaments’ selling price broke through to 41,200 baht per baht-weight, an increase of 350 baht from the previous day’s closing price.

The surge in gold prices is not just an isolated economic event but reflects broader market trends and investor behaviour. Gold, often seen as a safe haven during times of uncertainty, has experienced a spike that has taken both investors and analysts by surprise.

This uptick is especially notable given that just yesterday, the closing price was significantly lower.

As of the latest update from the GTA‘s website at 9.08am, the buying price for gold bars in the domestic market stood at 40,600 baht per baht-weight, with the selling price marginally higher at 40,700 baht.

For gold ornaments with a purity of 96.5%, the buying price was quoted at 39,870 baht per baht weight and the selling price at 41,200 baht.

The international gold market, or Gold Spot, was trading at US$2,325.50 per ounce, aligning with the domestic uptrend. These prices were recorded at the first announcement of the day, indicating a strong start for gold trading.

The first announcement of the day set the tone for the domestic gold trade with gold bars buying at 40,600 baht per baht-weight and selling at 40,700 baht. In contrast, the buying price for gold ornaments was somewhat lower at 39,870.8 baht, but the selling price matched the higher bar set by gold bars at 41,200 baht, reported Khaosod.

This remarkable increase in gold prices can be attributed to a variety of factors, including geopolitical tensions, changes in currency values, and shifts in supply and demand. For those with a keen eye on the market, the fluctuations present both opportunities and risks, but for those who acted quickly, today’s surge could represent a significant gain.

As the day progresses, investors will undoubtedly keep a close watch on GTA updates. The association’s role in providing timely and accurate price information is crucial for those looking to make informed decisions in the fast-paced world of gold trading.

As the global economy continues to present challenges, the allure of gold remains undiminished, and today’s price movement is a testament to its enduring appeal.