Goat gala: Trang farmers flock for barnyard costume contest

A group of goat farmers gathered in Trang province for a barnyard bash like no other: a goat costume competition.

Decked out in dapper cowboy attire and more, these hoofed contenders showcased not only their looks but also their smarts and health.

At the Agricultural Productivity Enhancement Learning Center in Kantang District, Trang Province, the inaugural event unfolded with nine caprine contestants vying for the coveted trophy. From action movie stars to sweet styles, each goat trotted before the judges, accessorised with knives, combs, and more to impress with their vigour, beauty, and talents.

But it wasn’t just about the goats: their human handlers also got in on the action. If a farmer matched their goat’s theme and displayed remarkable showmanship, both were hailed champions, walking away with the gleaming trophy.

The crowning glory of the day went to Handsome Boy, a five month old buck donned in cowboy garb, accompanied by his devoted owner, 69 year old Da-ar Wangso. The tale of Handsome Boy is one of resilience and companionship, as Da-ar nursed the goat from infancy after its mother’s passing, reported Pattaya Mail.

With victory under their belts, Da-ar plans to spoil his furry friend with the prize money, though he staunchly refuses to sell Handsome Boy for slaughter, despite offers reaching 5,000 baht.

