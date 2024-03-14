What to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 15 – 17)

Embark on a captivating journey through Bangkok’s cultural and culinary delights from March 15 to 17. Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Pokémon, savour the nuances of tequila at El Santo, and indulge in a gastronomic adventure at Khum Hom. Discover tranquillity at Santichai Prakan Park and explore the urban jungle at Metro Forest. Don’t just read about it, experience it for yourself!

Things to do in Bangkok (March 15 – 17)

Pokémon Trading Card Game Arts and Learning Gallery

Step into the world of Pokémon Trading Card Game Arts and Learning Gallery, where creativity meets nostalgia in a captivating showcase of timeless muse. Join us as we delve into a realm where Pokémon creatures roam, and time bends to the whims of adventure.

Service hours: 10am – 8pm

Timeless Muse: Exploring the value of time

Have you ever wondered about the value of time? In our exhibition, “Timeless Muse,” we invite you to ponder this question as you traverse through KOOKY WORLD, a dimension inspired by the funky vibes of the 70s and 80s. Here, adorable monsters journey through time’s challenges and mysteries, urging us to contemplate the subjective nature of our temporal experiences.

Date and Time: March 16 – April 28, from 10am to 8pm

Tequila Masterclass at El Santo

Firstly, for aficionados of tequila and Mexican cuisine, El Santo, a renowned entertainment dining establishment, is hosting a Tequila Masterclass in collaboration with Patrón on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Led by Bacardi Trade Ambassador, Andrea Paleari, guests will embark on a curated journey through the nuances of Patrón’s finest tequilas, complemented by Chef Daniel Calderón Camacho’s tantalizing menu of authentic bar bites.

Here are some key highlights of the Tequila Masterclass:

Date and Time: Saturday, March 16, from 6pm to 8pm

Venue : El Santo, Bangkok

Featured Tequilas: Patrón Silver, Patrón Reposado, and Patrón Añejo

Expert Guidance: Led by Bacardi Trade Ambassador, Andrea Paleari

Culinary Pairings: Chef Daniel Calderón Camacho has crafted a delectable menu of authentic bar bites to accompany the tequila-tasting experience.

Tickets Price : Tickets for the event are available via this link . Prices start at 1,400++ THB for the Vegetarian option and 1,600++ THB for the Non-vegetarian option.

Khum Hom Four Hands Dinner

Secondly, on March 15 and 16, 2024 prepare to embark on a gastronomic adventure at Khum Hom restaurant as Chef Ian Kittichai collaborates with Chiang Mai’s renowned Chef Noy Busarin of Magnolia Café and Busarin Cuisine. This exclusive collaboration promises two evenings of culinary excellence, featuring Chef Noy’s Michelin Plate Award-winning “Khao Niaw Durian” (Durian Sticky Rice) and a multi-course set menu showcasing Northern Thai specialities.

Here are the details of this exclusive collaboration:

Date and Time: March 15th and 16th, 2024, from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Venue: Khum Hom restaurant at Movenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok

Culinary Highlights: Delight in Chef Noy’s deep knowledge of Northern Thai cuisine, complemented by a set menu featuring dishes like “Nam Prik Maeng Mun,” “Gaeng Tai Plaa Kati Gaang Kradan,” and “Gaeng Kua Seekrong Gae.”

Reservation: Book your table through Movenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok at +662 666 3331 or resort.bdms.khumhom@movenpick.com . Prices start at THB 4,500++ per person, with a wine pairing option available for THB 5,500++.

Tranquillity and romance at Santichai Prakan Park

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and find solace amidst the serene beauty of Santichai Prakan Park. Nestled along the banks of the Chao Phraya River, this public garden offers a tranquil retreat from the urban chaos. Whether you’re looking to unwind with a leisurely stroll, admire the sunset over the river, or simply bask in the romantic ambience, Santichai Prakan Park promises a delightful experience for all.

Discover the urban jungle at Metro Forest

Uncover the wonders of nature in the heart of Bangkok at the Metro Forest. Managed by the Forest Restoration Research Unit (FORRU-CU), this green oasis is not only a picturesque retreat but also an educational hub for environmental conservation. Explore lush foliage, and vibrant blooms, and learn about the importance of preserving urban biodiversity. With interactive exhibitions and informative film screenings, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at Metro Forest.

The gallery is open daily from 9am to 5pm and Saturdays and Sundays for special film screenings. These screenings take place twice a day, at 10.30am and 2.30am.

This comprehensive list provides ample options if you’re seeking activities near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Delve into the vibrant surroundings of the Grand Palace to gain deeper insights into Thailand’s extensive historical heritage.