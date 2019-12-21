Go easy on the antibiotics, warn Thai medical experts | The Thaiger

Thailand
Go easy on the antibiotics, warn Thai medical experts
Antibiotic resistance is a significant threat to the health of Thais, according to leading medical experts who are urging people to cut down their use of antibiotics. There has long been a practice of the drugs being all too readily prescribed – often completely unnecessarily or erroneously – by doctors in the Kingdom.
The habit has then been learned by Thais who self-prescribe and pick up antibiotics at their local pharmacy as a cure-all for any and all ailments.
Antibiotic resistance is the ability of bacteria or other microbes to resist the effects of an antibiotic. Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria change in some way that reduces or eliminates the effectiveness of drugs, chemicals, or other agents designed to cure or prevent infections – Wikipedia
The Bangkok Post reports that Dr Luechai Sringernyuang from Bangkok’s renowned Mahidol University has issued a warning about the threat of antibiotic resistance while speaking at a recent conference called One Health Drivers of Antibacterial Resistance in Thailand. The conference is a joint undertaking between the Faculty of Medicine at Mahidol University’s Siriraj Hospital, the Chulabhorn Research Institute, and the UK’s University of Bristol, and is funded by the UK’s National Institute for Health Research.
“Antibiotic resistance is considered a major public health problem in Thailand, with approximately 80,000 AMR (antimicrobial resistance) cases a year, leading to longer hospital stays, a higher chance of death and economic losses of no less than 40 billion baht.”
A five year National Strategic Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance in Thailand was introduced by the Government in 2016, with the aim of reducing AMR-induced illness by 50% and reducing antimicrobial use in the treatment of humans and animals by 20-30% between 2017 to 2021. The plan also aims for a 20% increase in public awareness and understanding of AMR.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep your phone’s operating system up to date or lose mobile banking, warns Bank of Thailand
The Bank of Thailand says a constant threat from malware and bogus apps requires a robust security response and as a result, phones with outdated operating systems will likely lose full access to online banking.
The Nation reports that assistant BOT governor Siritida Panomwon Na Ayudhya says there has been significant growth in the popularity of mobile banking, with approximately 55 million users registered in the first nine months of 2019. Last year, 41 million customers chose to manage their finances through their phone.
Siritida says with more people embracing mobile banking, financial institutions must take additional steps to keep their customers’ details safe. Banks now have to advise customers of the need to keep their phone’s software up to date if they wish to continue accessing their account through their mobile.
“Android phones running software older than version 4, and iPhones using an operating system older than iOS 8, will no longer be able to access full mobile banking services.”
The restriction also applies to devices which have been tampered with to allow the installation of software that has not been approved by the phone manufacturer (a process known as jail-breaking or rooting) and may evolve into a total loss of access eventually.
“Mobile phones run by an obsolete operating system would have limited access to mobile-banking services or could be totally banned in the future; mobile devices that have been jail-broken or rooted would also be prohibited.”
Faced with the ever-present threat of hacking, banks will also need to introduce more rigorous security steps, including the use of robust passwords and complex PIN codes, and will be given four months to make these adjustments.
SOURCE: The Nation
Indian visitors bolster Thailand’s 2019 tourist arrival record
“She is visiting Thailand for the first time and plans to enjoy the beaches in Pattaya, Thai food and shopping.”
With just ten days to go in 2019, Thailand has stepped over last year’s record arrivals of 38,260,000. The 38,260,000th visitor arrived yesterday (Friday), a tourist from India, Devanshi Deepak Kesaria (sure she wondered what all the fuss was about!)
Thailand has exceeded last year’s record for foreign tourist arrivals. This final result for tourist arrivals into the Kingdom in 2019 will end up around 4% up on last year’s audited numbers.
Ms Kesaria also broke the record of 1.9 million arrivals from India into Thailand in one year.
“Ms Kesaria, who flew from Mumbai with friends, will get two free round-trip tickets and accommodation for her next trip to Thailand. She is visiting Thailand for the first time and plans to enjoy the beaches in Pattaya, Thai food and shopping,” according to Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, deputy governor of marketing for Asia and South Pacific at the TAT.
“The Indian market has grown significantly, projected at 22% growth in arrivals this year to 1.9 million, with 85 billion baht in tourism revenue, a 27% uptick.”
The Thai tourism authority says that marketing promotions with airlines will be offered throughout next year to induce Indian tourism, especially from secondary provinces such as Jaipur, Srinagar and Pune.
This year’s arrivals will finish about 4% up from last year. Next year’s arrivals projection is being set at 40.8 million, which would be up 2.5% on this year’s audited numbers.
TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the waiver of visa-on-arrival fees and tourism stimulus plans, including more spots for tourists to claim value-added tax refunds, are measures to draw tourists next year. The extension in operating hours at border checkpoints such as 24-hour operation at the Sadao-Bukit Kayu Hitam checkpoint between Thailand and Malaysia until June 16, 2020 will also facilitate tourists from Malaysia.
Yuthasak has raised concerns over negative conditions that could obstruct growth next year, including the strong baht, the ongoing trade spat between the US and China, as well as the current South Korea and Japan trade negotiations) and Japan’s consumption tax rise and the fallout from ‘Brexit’.
The TAT governor says next year’s world events hosted by Japan and Dubai will attract tourists from around the globe and could reduce visits to Thailand. Additionally, visa facilitation offered by Taiwan, Vietnam and Georgia will induce more travel.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
PHOTO: Thailand’s 38,260,000th visitor arrived yesterday, Devanshi Deepak Kesaria, a tourist from India – Bangkok Post
Thailand’s Army chief warns of a ‘proxy crisis’
PHOTO: Matichon
The Army chief, General Apirat Kongsompong, is warning Thais about what he sees as a “proxy crisis” facing the country. The comments, without directly referring to the event by name, were a veiled criticism of the “Run Against Dictatorship” event coming up next month.
The commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Army took the “everything’s OK, but…” approach to answering questions about the forthcoming sports and quasi-political event.
He said the Army supported all kinds of physical activities to strengthen the mind and body.
“However there are people who have ulterior motives and are trying to use these activities as a cover for other objectives, which defeat the purpose of physical training.”
The “Run Against Dictatorship” (translated from Thai more precisely as “Run against Uncle”, referring to the Thai PM whose nickname is ‘Uncle Tu’) event is scheduled for January 12. The Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and his supporters are expected to take part in the event, foreshadowed in the recent mid-city protest that attracted around 3,000 supporters.
Without even applying for a permit for the ‘run’, the organisers have run into hurdles merely trying to find a venue to announce January’s running event. Read that story here…
“Run against Dictatorship” organisers threatened with legal action by “those in power”
When the Army Chief was asked about measures to handle a possible accompanying political rally or politically-motivate crowds next year, Apirat said: “There’s no need to worry as Thailand has overcome various kinds of crises in the past. However, there’s a different kind of crisis that we need to prepare for and it’s ‘proxy crisis’.”
Explaining his door-stop meme “proxy crisis” further, Apirat explained that a proxy crisis was organised or manipulated by someone to fulfill their goals.
“The mastermind (clearly referring to Thanathorn) probably realises it is not possible to fight the authority head-on, so a proxy is appointed to fight for them.”
“A proxy crisis is different from a proxy war; look up their definitions to see how they are different. No matter what kind of crisis we are facing, the most important thing is that everyone must obey the law.”
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, and his Future Forward Party, performed well in the March election coming third behind the two leading parties and outshining the traditional centrist Democrats party. In a run-off for the parliamentary-elected PM position, Thanathorn missed out by a handful of votes from the eventual winner Prayut Chan-o-cha, the former head of the military government.
General Apirat Kongsompong has positioned himself as a staunch supporter of the new pseudo-military government and is an ardent royalist. He has spoken against any opposition to the current government.
“If Thai people disobey the laws and the Constitution by ignoring the resolutions of judicial bodies, it will raise questions among foreign countries regarding the sanctity of our laws.”
When asked who he thought was the mastermind behind these proxies, Apirat said there could be many people who used different proxies for different purposes.
Stirring the pot, and dragging the turmoil in Thailand’s south into the wider political debate, he said…
“The unrest situation in the South and political demonstrations could be the work of these proxies, too.”
SOURCE: The Nation
