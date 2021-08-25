GMT | Sandbox experiences, VDO of Nakhon Sawan police goes viral | August 25

Today Tim, Jay and guest commentator Mike Kenner are talking about the real experience of the Sandbox. Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered a full investigation into the alleged killing of a drug suspect by a policeman in Nakhon Sawan policemen. An 80 year old Australian man was assaulted after he smacked a car that almost ran him over. A missing 4 year old boy’s body has been found in a Bangkok well used to mix cement. Pattaya is amassing a vast amount of infectious waste, which has increased the garbage disposal problems the city is encountering.

