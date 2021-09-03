GMT | Prayut responds to bribe rumours, Sandbox eases entry restrictions, ABBA | September 3

On the third day of the no-confidence debate, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha responded to allegations he gave 5 million baht cash bribes to MPs to secure their support to vote in his favour. A slight modification to the rules for entering and exiting Phuket will now allow residents, who live or work on the island, to exit and re-enter the island more freely. Taking a cue from the Phuket Sandbox, Malaysia is launching a plan to reopen the tropical resort island of Langkawi. And ABBA, yes ABBA!New ABBA song….

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2021/sep/02/abba-reunite-for-voyage-first-new-album-in-40-years

Shaun Stenning talking about the current situation in Phuket…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TdLV2_YFLDk

