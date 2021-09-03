Connect with us

Thailand

GMT | Prayut responds to bribe rumours, Sandbox eases entry restrictions, ABBA | September 3

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

On the third day of the no-confidence debate, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha responded to allegations he gave 5 million baht cash bribes to MPs to secure their support to vote in his favour. A slight modification to the rules for entering and exiting Phuket will now allow residents, who live or work on the island, to exit and re-enter the island more freely. Taking a cue from the Phuket Sandbox, Malaysia is launching a plan to reopen the tropical resort island of Langkawi. And ABBA, yes ABBA!New ABBA song….

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2021/sep/02/abba-reunite-for-voyage-first-new-album-in-40-years

Shaun Stenning talking about the current situation in Phuket…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TdLV2_YFLDk

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 mins ago

GMT | Prayut responds to bribe rumours, Sandbox eases entry restrictions, ABBA | September 3
Phuket35 mins ago

Vaccinated domestic travellers allowed to enter Phuket starting next week
Coronavirus Vaccines1 hour ago

Thailand’s plant-based Covid-19 vaccine ready for phase 1 trials

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Best of1 hour ago

A 3-day guide to visiting Bangkok
Business1 hour ago

Thailand’s spa operators optimistic business will pick up in last quarter
Crime2 hours ago

Police investigation boss gives update on death-in-custody case
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 271 deaths and 14,653 new cases
Politics2 hours ago

Thai PM defends pandemic management strategy during no-confidence grilling
World3 hours ago

Shocked New Yorkers survey the damage following torrential rainfall
Politics8 hours ago

PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Langkawi plans reopening amid high vaccination, Covid-19
Crime12 hours ago

Extorted women held in chicken fighting dog kennel by fake police
Phuket14 hours ago

Phuket entry rules relaxed to allow residents to exit and return
Hua Hin15 hours ago

Meme elephant Bunmee breaks into house 3 times, history of hijinks
Thailand16 hours ago

Police search 2 rooms Thitisan and subordinated used; unknown powder and drugs allegedly found
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending