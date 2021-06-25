Connect with us

GMT Live | Bangkok Covid situation, Klongtoey slums, Sandbox squabbles

In today’s episode Tim and Bill talk with Greg Lange from Bangkok regarding the covid situation in Bangkok and the Klongtoey slums. We discuss the latest news regarding the Phuket sandbox and the challenges it is facing before the July 1st re-opening. For more information on the Bangkok Community Help Foundation, or would like to donate, click here… https://bangkokcommunityhelp.com

 

 

