Connect with us

Thailand

GMT | ‘Joe Ferrari’ surrenders, Phuket 7-day cases over 900 | August 27

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

The policeman at the centre of the alleged torture and killing of a drug suspect in Nakhon Sawan, Thitisan Utthanaphon, has surrendered to police in Chon Buri late yesterday afternoon. Today’s Covid-19 numbers in Phuket push the overall total cases above 3000, bring the weekly total to over 900 The Public Health Ministry plans to make a proposal to ease measures for those who are fully vaccinated, or who have passed Covid-19 tests, in provinces classified as “dark red” and “red” for high infection rates. The attempt to restart the battered tourism industry with the Samui Plus model which started on July 15 has shown a low uptake from international visitors.

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand28 seconds ago

GMT | ‘Joe Ferrari’ surrenders, Phuket 7-day cases over 900 | August 27
Crime24 mins ago

470 kilograms of marijuana seized in Isaan; reportedly smuggled from Laos
Guides54 mins ago

When is the best time to travel to Thailand?
Sponsored2 days ago

Apply for a business visa in Thailand easily

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

World1 hour ago

60 Afghans, 13 US troops killed in Kabul attack; Biden vows to fight back
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thailand to be added to UK “red list” from Monday
Politics2 hours ago

Government asks opposition not to invite public to vote to remove PM from office
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

First vaccine dose administered to nearly 90% of Bangkok residents
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases and 273 deaths
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

Pfizer vaccine to be rolled out to 4 million students from next month
Crime3 hours ago

Runaway cop wanted for alleged murder turns himself in in Chon Buri
Crime10 hours ago

‘Jo Ferrari’ – his arrest, press conference and investigation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Vaccine inequality may see poorer countries lose $2.3 trillion
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Government says yes, no, yes, no, yes on Chinese ATK deal
World16 hours ago

YouTube pulled 1 million Covid-19 misinformation videos
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Public Health Ministry to propose easing of restrictions for vaccinated residents
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending