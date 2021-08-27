GMT | ‘Joe Ferrari’ surrenders, Phuket 7-day cases over 900 | August 27

The policeman at the centre of the alleged torture and killing of a drug suspect in Nakhon Sawan, Thitisan Utthanaphon, has surrendered to police in Chon Buri late yesterday afternoon. Today’s Covid-19 numbers in Phuket push the overall total cases above 3000, bring the weekly total to over 900 The Public Health Ministry plans to make a proposal to ease measures for those who are fully vaccinated, or who have passed Covid-19 tests, in provinces classified as “dark red” and “red” for high infection rates. The attempt to restart the battered tourism industry with the Samui Plus model which started on July 15 has shown a low uptake from international visitors.

