Ghost banquet in Rayong cemetery spooks attendees

A ghost banquet held at a cemetery in Rayong left attendees spooked after mysterious images appeared to show many seated figures, despite no one being physically present. These apparitions are believed to be spirits attending the feast by invitation.

Siam Rayong Rescue Officers organised a Chinese banquet with 30 tables yesterday, July 20, at the Chag Phak Kud Temple cemetery, located in Moo 5, Nikom Phatthana Subdistrict, Nikom Phatthana District, Rayong Province.

This event was part of Asalha Puja Day celebrations, aimed at making merit for the unclaimed spirits residing in the cemetery during the Buddhist Lent. A movie screening was also arranged for the spirits to enjoy at night.

Kritthaphat Takkhet, Deputy Chairman of the Siam Ruamjai Foundation in Rayong Province, revealed that Chag Phak Kud Temple cemetery is the final resting place for many, both claimed and unclaimed. The site includes the bodies of deceased infants, both stillborn and those who died post-birth. In total, about 200 bodies of children and adults are buried there.

Most of these infants have never had merit dedicated to them by their mothers, who likely never returned to perform such rituals. This lack of dedication is believed to leave the infants’ spirits hungry. Hence, the foundation organised the banquet with 30 tables.

The banquet featured a variety of savoury and sweet dishes, including steamed sea bass with lime, red broth fish maw soup, radish clear soup, five-spice eggs, green curry with noodles, seafood tom yum, red duck curry, and minced pork larb. Desserts included sweet egg dumplings, a mix of Thai sweets, and fruits like longan and rambutan, each prepared in quantities of 50 kilogrammes.

Additionally, 50 watermelons were prepared. The night’s entertainment was a screening of the film Journey to the West, intended for the spirits.The ghost banquet in the cemetery drew significant interest from locals, who attended in large numbers, reported Sanook.

During the ceremony, attendees reported a chilling occurrence. While inviting the spirits to the tables, photos captured what appeared to be shadows resembling people seated and dining.

This eerie sight left onlookers with goosebumps and had many rubbing their eyes in disbelief. However, many attendees also felt a sense of satisfaction, believing they had done a good deed for the spirits.