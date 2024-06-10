Four Points by Sheraton drives sustainability forward with installation of EV charging stations

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, the award-winning resort nestled just steps from the Andaman Sea, has completed the installation of a series of new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in its parking lot. This forms part of the hotel’s mission to create a cleaner, greener future for Phuket.

This is just the latest example of how the resort is advancing its commitment to sustainability. The hotel is already reducing its waste, water usage and carbon emissions, and single-use plastics are being eliminated across the property, with reusable glass bottles and natural straws having been introduced to replace disposable plastic items.

In terms of its F&B operations, the property recycles cardboard, cans, plastic bottles and cooking oil, while food waste is separated and used as animal feed and compost. A partnership with Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Foundation provides meals for disadvantaged people, and the resort’s talented mixologists have even invented a new cocktail from surplus pineapples. Pinefin Bliss is now available at Sears & Co. Bar and Grill only THB 259++!

The hotel is also dedicated to sourcing local and sustainable ingredients from Phuket producers. Diners can savor fresh lamb from Bang Jo Farm, eggs from Taweepan Farm, and black crabs from fishing communities in Mai Khao. This not only ensures fresh food for guests; it also reduces transport emissions and drives income to the community. In addition, eco-friendly krajood bags, which have been handwoven in Phuket, are provided in the suite rooms.

“We are delighted to install our new EV charging stations, providing our guests with a cleaner and greener way of traveling to and from our resort. Through our many sustainable projects, we are reducing out impact on the planet, generating benefits for our community and creating unforgettable guest experiences,” said Mr. Daryn Hudson, General Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort.

