Phuket launches initiative to cut food waste by 15 tonnes daily

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 10:31, 01 December 2024| Updated: 10:31, 01 December 2024
80 2 minutes read
Phuket launches initiative to cut food waste by 15 tonnes daily
Image via Phuket Index

Phuket has embarked on an ambitious journey to tackle its mounting waste problem by launching a food waste management initiative. This project aims to reduce waste by 15 tonnes daily, positioning the island as a low-carbon destination.

Janthima Duangsai, the director of the Environmental and Pollution Control Office at the Pollution Control Department, highlighted the urgency of the situation, noting that Phuket currently produces roughly 1,000 tonnes of waste daily.

Advertisements

The surge in waste is largely attributed to the increasing influx of visitors and the expanding business sector. From January to September, the island saw an impressive nine million visitors, a number set to rise further.

Addressing the issue of food waste is particularly crucial, as it constitutes half of the daily waste, according to Janthima. The high moisture content of food waste hampers the efficiency of the island’s waste incinerator, which can handle 700 tonnes per day.

Related news

Research has pinpointed fresh markets as the biggest contributors to food waste, followed by hotels, large retail stores, hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, religious establishments, small retail outlets, and households. Waste levels are notably higher on holidays than on weekdays.

Financed by the Environmental Fund under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the project is set to run until April 30 next year. Initially, efforts will concentrate on three pilot districts: Mueang, Kathu, and Thalang.

Repurpose waste

Advertisements

The initiative includes conducting a comprehensive food waste data survey, creating a platform for managing food waste and surplus food, and promoting food distribution systems. Relevant agencies plan to repurpose food waste, supply necessary materials and equipment to enhance waste management efficiency and monitor the project’s progress.

Phuket launches initiative to cut food waste by 15 tonnes daily | News by Thaiger
“Reduce Food Waste Phuket – Eat Clean, Beat the Heat” event on November 26 | Image via Phuket Index

Last year marked the beginning of this initiative, with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by 17 public and private sector agencies. A project management committee was also established to guide the process.

The committee’s focus is on promoting basic waste reduction practices, such as reducing, reusing, and recycling. The project will eventually encompass households, retail outlets, hotels, restaurants, fresh markets, and educational facilities.

Thiraphong Chuaychu, the Deputy Governor of Phuket, added that the island currently has one operational incinerator, with funding approved by the Ministry of Interior for a second. Plans for a third incinerator are also underway.

He further mentioned initiatives to convert some food waste into fertiliser, recycle used oil for biofuel, and transform waste into valuable products, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Thief poses as courier, steals Rolex watches worth 615,000 baht Crime News

Thief poses as courier, steals Rolex watches worth 615,000 baht

1 minute ago
Oh, cock! Police arrest nearly 50 major cockfighting raid Crime News

Oh, cock! Police arrest nearly 50 major cockfighting raid

1 hour ago
Thailand to finalise free-trade deal with EFTA by January Business News

Thailand to finalise free-trade deal with EFTA by January

1 hour ago
Legal action pursued over shooting at elephants in Thailand Crime News

Legal action pursued over shooting at elephants in Thailand

2 hours ago
M81 motorway opens free for new year travel in Thailand Thailand News

M81 motorway opens free for new year travel in Thailand

2 hours ago
Two men arrested for posing as police to rob tourists in Bangkok Bangkok News

Two men arrested for posing as police to rob tourists in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Pattaya paid sexual encounter turns to knife attack Crime News

Pattaya paid sexual encounter turns to knife attack

2 hours ago
Four million young Thais hooked on online gambling, experts warn Thailand News

Four million young Thais hooked on online gambling, experts warn

2 hours ago
Phuket launches initiative to cut food waste by 15 tonnes daily Environment News

Phuket launches initiative to cut food waste by 15 tonnes daily

3 hours ago
Thai Airways secures 44 billion baht in share rights offering Business News

Thai Airways secures 44 billion baht in share rights offering

3 hours ago
Pathum Thani: Sedan caught in fiery crash due to broken streetlight Central Thailand News

Pathum Thani: Sedan caught in fiery crash due to broken streetlight

23 hours ago
Up in flames: Bangkok house fire claims life of 50 year old man Bangkok News

Up in flames: Bangkok house fire claims life of 50 year old man

23 hours ago
Villagers in Uthai Thani flock to banyan tree for lucky numbers Northern Thailand News

Villagers in Uthai Thani flock to banyan tree for lucky numbers

23 hours ago
Towering wave sweeps Russian woman into sea on Koh Samui Crime News

Towering wave sweeps Russian woman into sea on Koh Samui

23 hours ago
Thai woman stabbed in Pattaya, foreign suspect still at large Crime News

Thai woman stabbed in Pattaya, foreign suspect still at large

23 hours ago
Police in Nong Khai thwart major heroin smuggling operation Crime News

Police in Nong Khai thwart major heroin smuggling operation

24 hours ago
Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead Bangkok News

Sedan-motorbike hit-and-run in Nonthaburi leaves contractor dead

1 day ago
Body of missing five year old boy found in Chiang Mai canal Chiang Mai News

Body of missing five year old boy found in Chiang Mai canal

1 day ago
Belgian motorcyclist dies in Pattaya crash near village gate Crime News

Belgian motorcyclist dies in Pattaya crash near village gate

1 day ago
Thai Cabinet extends 20-baht train fare with 400m baht budget Bangkok News

Thai Cabinet extends 20-baht train fare with 400m baht budget

1 day ago
19 billion baht allocated for Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai flood repairs Northern Thailand News

19 billion baht allocated for Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai flood repairs

1 day ago
Australian ambassador visits Phuket to discuss tourist safety Phuket News

Australian ambassador visits Phuket to discuss tourist safety

1 day ago
Thai Cabinet approves civil service salary increase proposal Economy News

Thai Cabinet approves civil service salary increase proposal

1 day ago
Taxi driver brandishes knife in Siam Square altercation (video) Bangkok News

Taxi driver brandishes knife in Siam Square altercation (video)

1 day ago
&#8216;Wife for hire&#8217;: Inside Thailand’s shocking rental marriage trend Pattaya News

‘Wife for hire’: Inside Thailand’s shocking rental marriage trend

1 day ago
Environment NewsPhuket News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

Related Articles

Saphan Hin: Woman’s body washes ashore, sparking investigation

Saphan Hin: Woman’s body washes ashore, sparking investigation

Published: 15:09, 29 November 2024
Illegal jet ski blitz: Phuket clamps down on rogue operators

Illegal jet ski blitz: Phuket clamps down on rogue operators

Published: 15:01, 29 November 2024
Songkhla floods wash away bookings in Hat Fai wipeout (video)

Songkhla floods wash away bookings in Hat Fai wipeout (video)

Published: 14:35, 29 November 2024
Jetstar flight to Phuket returns to Sydney after wheel damage

Jetstar flight to Phuket returns to Sydney after wheel damage

Published: 11:01, 29 November 2024
Check Also
Close