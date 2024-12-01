Phuket launches initiative to cut food waste by 15 tonnes daily

Image via Phuket Index

Phuket has embarked on an ambitious journey to tackle its mounting waste problem by launching a food waste management initiative. This project aims to reduce waste by 15 tonnes daily, positioning the island as a low-carbon destination.

Janthima Duangsai, the director of the Environmental and Pollution Control Office at the Pollution Control Department, highlighted the urgency of the situation, noting that Phuket currently produces roughly 1,000 tonnes of waste daily.

The surge in waste is largely attributed to the increasing influx of visitors and the expanding business sector. From January to September, the island saw an impressive nine million visitors, a number set to rise further.

Addressing the issue of food waste is particularly crucial, as it constitutes half of the daily waste, according to Janthima. The high moisture content of food waste hampers the efficiency of the island’s waste incinerator, which can handle 700 tonnes per day.

Research has pinpointed fresh markets as the biggest contributors to food waste, followed by hotels, large retail stores, hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, religious establishments, small retail outlets, and households. Waste levels are notably higher on holidays than on weekdays.

Financed by the Environmental Fund under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the project is set to run until April 30 next year. Initially, efforts will concentrate on three pilot districts: Mueang, Kathu, and Thalang.

Repurpose waste

The initiative includes conducting a comprehensive food waste data survey, creating a platform for managing food waste and surplus food, and promoting food distribution systems. Relevant agencies plan to repurpose food waste, supply necessary materials and equipment to enhance waste management efficiency and monitor the project’s progress.

Last year marked the beginning of this initiative, with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by 17 public and private sector agencies. A project management committee was also established to guide the process.

The committee’s focus is on promoting basic waste reduction practices, such as reducing, reusing, and recycling. The project will eventually encompass households, retail outlets, hotels, restaurants, fresh markets, and educational facilities.

Thiraphong Chuaychu, the Deputy Governor of Phuket, added that the island currently has one operational incinerator, with funding approved by the Ministry of Interior for a second. Plans for a third incinerator are also underway.

He further mentioned initiatives to convert some food waste into fertiliser, recycle used oil for biofuel, and transform waste into valuable products, reported Bangkok Post.