Thailand
Former Thai pop star reveals his new business – collecting the faces of dead people
A former famous Thai pop star may not be making hit records anymore but he’s fine with that now he has a new line of business – collecting the faces of dead people.
Jakkapong “Jill” Karnsomphot, one half of the 90s pop combo, Jack-Jill, with his twin brother Jakkaphan “Jack” Karnsomphot, collect the dried facial skins of dead people who were once powerful and respected in their community while they lived.
Jack-Jill, or in Thai แจ๊คจิลล์, stopped playing their music a long time ago. But they were thrust back into the spotlight this week when netizens shared pictures and videos of 20 dried facial skins of dead people on social media. It soon went viral.
Jakkapong, or Jill, told the media that he started a business of buying and selling different powerful Thai amulets with his brother when they wound up their musical career.
He added that he received the 20 dead facial skins by chance from a mysterious 91 year old man named Pong, who he met in Ayutthaya, in central Thailand, in 2009. They met because Pong was involved in the Thai performing arts world.
Jill says each facial skin is believed to be sacred and can bring luck to anyone who prays or owns them. The skins belong to people who performed in the theatrical world and have been passed down from generation to generation. Some of the skins are believed to be over 100 years old. Pong’s family members didn’t know how to pray to pray to them and didn’t want to keep them. So, Pong gave the skins to Jill before he passed away.
Jill added that each facial skin came from persons who were successful in their Thai dramatic arts careers. They gave their consent before they died that they would sacrifice their facial skins to be used as sacred amulets for their relatives and followers.
Jill says it is believed among the Thai drama community that the skin will protect them from misfortune and make them successful and famous. He says many Thai singers and actors have visited his house to pray to the skins.
Jill says he contacted the Fine Arts Department when he took ownership of the skins but an official told him there was no information in the state database. Armed with that information he decided to keep the skins.
The former pop star admitted his life has improved since he gained possession of the skins and believes in them. He added his belief hasn’t got anyone into trouble, and there is no law stopping residents from owning dead people’s skins.
Last Monday, an expert in arts and culture, performing arts, and the basis of Thai dance, Surat Jongdan, revealed in an interview with media that he had never heard of anyone who prayed to human facial skin for a successful career. Surat suggested that Jill should demolish or destroy the skins.
@jackjillkumanthong หนังหน้าครู ประสิทธิ์ประสาทวิชาทุกแขนงรวมไปถึงด้านเสน่ห์ ศิลปะทุกอย่างและการละคร ที่รวบรวมไว้มีมากที่สุดในประเทศ ใครอธิษฐานขอ ขอให้สมใจในทุกๆด้านด้วยเถิด #แจ๊คจิลล์กุมารทอง #jackjillkumanthong #หนังหน้าครู ♬ เพลงรับพระ – บรรเลงดนตรีไทยเดิม
SOURCE: Thairath | Siamrath | MGR Online
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Pattaya Walking Street “Ruined”
Famous Thai cyclist killed in road accident in Thailand
What are common miscommunications between Thais and foreigners?
The Monk Life Project – embrace the path of Dhamma in Thailand
What $300,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
Survey reveals Thais want to drop outdoor mask rules and extend nightlife to 2am
Former Thai pop star reveals his new business – collecting the faces of dead people
Thailand seals the deal for emergency support loan from Japan
Soldier murders teacher, dumps her body in pond in central Thailand
Central Pattana’s 10 billion baht investment in 37 new hotels
Nightlife operators blame officials for unfinished work on Pattaya Walking Street
Sixteen tonnes of confiscated cannabis to be returned to drug offenders in Thailand
Suvarnabhumi increases check-in counters in preparation for high season tourists
Myanmar to execute 4 activists despite appeals
5 teppanyaki restaurants in Thailand you need to try
New Thai booze laws and pink pineapple | Good Morning Thailand
Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings
3 tourists face 10 years in prison after Russian model’s death
Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
Child rapist/murderer ‘nearly lynched’ in central Thailand
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
Indonesia opens office doors to remote workers with 5 year visa offer
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
Tourism minister calls for an end to the Thailand Pass scheme
Policeman attacked as former Sgt major causes mayhem at a Pattaya housing project
Thailand Pass could be dropped on July 1
Englishman arrested in Pattaya on child pornography charges
“Cases could reach 10,000 a day again”. Thai Public Health Minister.
Shots fired in high-speed chase as police seize drugs valued around 500 million baht
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime1 day ago
3 tourists face 10 years in prison after Russian model’s death
- Bangkok3 days ago
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
- Crime2 days ago
Child rapist/murderer ‘nearly lynched’ in central Thailand
- Indonesia3 days ago
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
- Lifestyle3 days ago
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
- Crime3 days ago
Policeman attacked as former Sgt major causes mayhem at a Pattaya housing project
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand Pass could be dropped on July 1
- Thailand2 days ago
BREAKING NEWS: Former police chief ‘Joe Ferrari’ sentenced to life in prison