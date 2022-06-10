Thailand
Survey reveals Thais want to drop outdoor mask rules and extend nightlife to 2am
A National Institute of Development Administration survey revealed nearly half of all Thai people agree that the country should drop the outdoor mask rules mandate, and nearly 50% of those polled agreed to extend nightlife hours from 12am to 2am.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday informed Thai media that he thought many Thai people were still scared of catching the Covid-19 virus and would insist on keeping mask-wearing restrictions.
NIDA’s survey, conducted from June 6 to 8 with 1,310 respondents aged 15, and above from all over the country, tells a different story.
For the outdoor mask rule about 65.5% of the respondents agreed and fully agreed that Thailand should drop outdoor face mask rules, while around 34.5% said they disagreed and fully disagreed with taking off face masks in outdoor settings. For the survey on nightlife, 51.3% of the respondents agreed and fully agreed that bars, pubs, and entertainment venues should open until 2am.
NIDA also surveyed the level of concern over the chance of getting infected. More than a half of respondents were not concerned about getting infected because they were fully vaccinated, took care of themselves, and didn’t live in high-risk areas. Other groups of respondents were still concerned because they were either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated. They had to travel, meet many people, and live in high-risk areas. Some other people polled made it known they were scared because they belonged in the old-age group and had congenital diseases. They also thought the Omicron variant spread easier and faster.
Overall, the survey reveals that the majority of people are ready to take off their mask in outdoor spaces and are not scared of getting infected, which is quite different from what the PM had expected.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is to discuss the outdoor mask rule in the next meeting expected to be held on Friday, June 17.
ศูนย์สำรวจความคิดเห็น “นิด้าโพล” สถาบันบัณฑิตพัฒนบริหารศาสตร์ (นิด้า) สำรวจความคิดเห็น เรื่อง “ถอดหน้ากากในที่โล่งแจ้ง –…
Posted by NIDA Poll – นิด้าโพล on Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Pattaya Walking Street “Ruined”
Famous Thai cyclist killed in road accident in Thailand
What are common miscommunications between Thais and foreigners?
The Monk Life Project – embrace the path of Dhamma in Thailand
What $300,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
Survey reveals Thais want to drop outdoor mask rules and extend nightlife to 2am
Former Thai pop star reveals his new business – collecting the faces of dead people
Thailand seals the deal for emergency support loan from Japan
Soldier murders teacher, dumps her body in pond in central Thailand
Central Pattana’s 10 billion baht investment in 37 new hotels
Nightlife operators blame officials for unfinished work on Pattaya Walking Street
Sixteen tonnes of confiscated cannabis to be returned to drug offenders in Thailand
Suvarnabhumi increases check-in counters in preparation for high season tourists
Myanmar to execute 4 activists despite appeals
5 teppanyaki restaurants in Thailand you need to try
New Thai booze laws and pink pineapple | Good Morning Thailand
Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings
3 tourists face 10 years in prison after Russian model’s death
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
Child rapist/murderer ‘nearly lynched’ in central Thailand
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
Indonesia opens office doors to remote workers with 5 year visa offer
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
Tourism minister calls for an end to the Thailand Pass scheme
Policeman attacked as former Sgt major causes mayhem at a Pattaya housing project
Thailand Pass could be dropped on July 1
Englishman arrested in Pattaya on child pornography charges
“Cases could reach 10,000 a day again”. Thai Public Health Minister.
Shots fired in high-speed chase as police seize drugs valued around 500 million baht
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime1 day ago
3 tourists face 10 years in prison after Russian model’s death
- Bangkok3 days ago
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
- Crime2 days ago
Child rapist/murderer ‘nearly lynched’ in central Thailand
- Indonesia3 days ago
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
- Lifestyle3 days ago
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
- Crime3 days ago
Policeman attacked as former Sgt major causes mayhem at a Pattaya housing project
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand Pass could be dropped on July 1
- Thailand2 days ago
BREAKING NEWS: Former police chief ‘Joe Ferrari’ sentenced to life in prison
Recent comments: