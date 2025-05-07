Fish from hell: Thai trucker KO’d by flying tuna in Samut Prakan

In a freak accident that sounds more like a scene from a slapstick comedy than real life, a Thai truck driver was left bloodied and bruised after a massive frozen 40-kilogramme tuna fell from the sky, straight onto his head.

The bizarre incident happened around 12pm today, May 7, at Suphanawa Pier, Lock 6, in Songkhonong subdistrict, Phra Pradaeng district, Samut Prakan province.

Emergency responders from the Por Tek Tung Foundation were dispatched after the Prakan Rescue Radio Centre (1669 hotline) received reports of a man injured under mysterious circumstances.

At the scene, volunteers found Prayot, a 41 year old 10-wheel truck driver, lying on the ground near his vehicle, parked beside a massive Korean cargo ship loaded with 3,000 tonnes of frozen tuna. Blood streamed from a 5-centimetre gash on his head, but the driver remained conscious and able to answer questions.

He was wearing a black and yellow short-sleeved shirt, blue long trousers, and black-and-blue socks. Rescue workers administered first aid before transporting him to Bangchak Hospital for further treatment.

Several frozen tunas were seen scattered on the ground near where the injured man had fallen. Witnesses believe the fish were being hoisted from the ship using a large net when the freak accident occurred.

The pier’s 56 year old caretaker, Somsak, said he didn’t witness the incident firsthand but explained what he believed happened.

“The truck was parked next to the ship, ready to receive the tuna, which were being transferred to a processing plant in Mahachai, Samut Sakhon.”

“Just as the driver opened his door, one of the tuna, weighing about 30 to 40kg, slipped out of the net and came crashing down on his head.”

Despite the absurd nature of the accident, the situation could have been far worse had the tuna struck with more force or a more sensitive area.

Officials are now reviewing the safety procedures involved in offloading cargo at the port, reported KhaoSod.