Fish from hell: Thai trucker KO’d by flying tuna in Samut Prakan

Cargo mishap sparks safety concerns at busy Samut Prakan port during tuna unloading operation

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
62 1 minute read
Fish from hell: Thai trucker KO’d by flying tuna in Samut Prakan
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

In a freak accident that sounds more like a scene from a slapstick comedy than real life, a Thai truck driver was left bloodied and bruised after a massive frozen 40-kilogramme tuna fell from the sky, straight onto his head.

The bizarre incident happened around 12pm today, May 7, at Suphanawa Pier, Lock 6, in Songkhonong subdistrict, Phra Pradaeng district, Samut Prakan province.

Emergency responders from the Por Tek Tung Foundation were dispatched after the Prakan Rescue Radio Centre (1669 hotline) received reports of a man injured under mysterious circumstances.

At the scene, volunteers found Prayot, a 41 year old 10-wheel truck driver, lying on the ground near his vehicle, parked beside a massive Korean cargo ship loaded with 3,000 tonnes of frozen tuna. Blood streamed from a 5-centimetre gash on his head, but the driver remained conscious and able to answer questions.

Related Articles

He was wearing a black and yellow short-sleeved shirt, blue long trousers, and black-and-blue socks. Rescue workers administered first aid before transporting him to Bangchak Hospital for further treatment.

Fish from hell: Thai trucker KO’d by flying tuna in Samut Prakan | News by Thaiger

Several frozen tunas were seen scattered on the ground near where the injured man had fallen. Witnesses believe the fish were being hoisted from the ship using a large net when the freak accident occurred.

The pier’s 56 year old caretaker, Somsak, said he didn’t witness the incident firsthand but explained what he believed happened.

“The truck was parked next to the ship, ready to receive the tuna, which were being transferred to a processing plant in Mahachai, Samut Sakhon.”

“Just as the driver opened his door, one of the tuna, weighing about 30 to 40kg, slipped out of the net and came crashing down on his head.”

Despite the absurd nature of the accident, the situation could have been far worse had the tuna struck with more force or a more sensitive area.

Officials are now reviewing the safety procedures involved in offloading cargo at the port, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Irishman arrested after late-night Pattaya bar brawl Pattaya News

Irishman arrested after late-night Pattaya bar brawl

4 minutes ago
Female passenger steals taxi from Samut Prakan, flees towards Rayong Thailand News

Female passenger steals taxi from Samut Prakan, flees towards Rayong

16 minutes ago
Bangkok&#8217;s SAO collapse sparks charges and corruption probe Bangkok News

Bangkok’s SAO collapse sparks charges and corruption probe

26 minutes ago
Bangkok–Moscow flight diverts to Delhi after mid-air fume scare Aviation News

Bangkok–Moscow flight diverts to Delhi after mid-air fume scare

44 minutes ago
Thai tourists tricked by scam travel agency, losing 5 million baht Thailand News

Thai tourists tricked by scam travel agency, losing 5 million baht

54 minutes ago
Fish from hell: Thai trucker KO’d by flying tuna in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Fish from hell: Thai trucker KO’d by flying tuna in Samut Prakan

1 hour ago
30 homes in Samut Sakhon listed for sale due to structural issues Thailand News

30 homes in Samut Sakhon listed for sale due to structural issues

1 hour ago
Thai F-16s scramble as Myanmar fighter sparks panic Thailand News

Thai F-16s scramble as Myanmar fighter sparks panic

1 hour ago
Bangkok building collapse: 13 still missing, search continues Bangkok News

Bangkok building collapse: 13 still missing, search continues

1 hour ago
Burmese worker busted in Phuket for 1.1 million baht cash heist Phuket News

Burmese worker busted in Phuket for 1.1 million baht cash heist

2 hours ago
Police bust motorcycle theft ring, arrest three suspects Crime News

Police bust motorcycle theft ring, arrest three suspects

2 hours ago
Million-baht bounty: EC offers big cash for election snitching Politics News

Million-baht bounty: EC offers big cash for election snitching

2 hours ago
Teen arrested after shooting incident over personal dispute Crime News

Teen arrested after shooting incident over personal dispute

2 hours ago
Lèse majesté: US academic fights Thai university sacking Thailand News

Lèse majesté: US academic fights Thai university sacking

2 hours ago
3.0 earthquake hits Nakhon Si Thammarat, prompts evacuations Thailand News

3.0 earthquake hits Nakhon Si Thammarat, prompts evacuations

2 hours ago
Thai man cites niece&#8217;s alleged abuse in murder of her husband Thailand News

Thai man cites niece’s alleged abuse in murder of her husband

2 hours ago
Another brawl on Soi Bangla: Drunk tourists throw punches Phuket News

Another brawl on Soi Bangla: Drunk tourists throw punches

2 hours ago
Illegal cigarette network dismantled, 42 million baht fines issued Crime News

Illegal cigarette network dismantled, 42 million baht fines issued

2 hours ago
Hotpot horror: Beer glass brawl erupts in Pattaya restaurant Pattaya News

Hotpot horror: Beer glass brawl erupts in Pattaya restaurant

3 hours ago
Motorway crash in Chon Buri leaves three trapped in wreckage Road deaths

Motorway crash in Chon Buri leaves three trapped in wreckage

3 hours ago
Fuel shock: Thailand hikes petrol and diesel tax as oil prices drop Thailand News

Fuel shock: Thailand hikes petrol and diesel tax as oil prices drop

3 hours ago
Law student hailed for saving child from drowning at Thai beach Thailand News

Law student hailed for saving child from drowning at Thai beach

3 hours ago
Pet cat shot with airsoft gun by neighbour amid noise dispute Thailand News

Pet cat shot with airsoft gun by neighbour amid noise dispute

3 hours ago
Thai cops injured chasing rogue bike in Pattaya Pattaya News

Thai cops injured chasing rogue bike in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Troops foil vehicle smuggling at Tak province border Crime News

Troops foil vehicle smuggling at Tak province border

4 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
62 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Transgender woman alleges unfair dismissal in Samut Prakan

Transgender woman alleges unfair dismissal in Samut Prakan

3 weeks ago
Getting sick or injured during Songkran? Here’s what to do (and how to avoid paying out of pocket)

Getting sick or injured during Songkran? Here’s what to do (and how to avoid paying out of pocket)

4 weeks ago
Battery blast injures crewman off Phuket&#8217;s Cape Panwa

Battery blast injures crewman off Phuket’s Cape Panwa

Friday, April 4, 2025
High tide floods Samut Prakan, ONWR warns Bangkok

High tide floods Samut Prakan, ONWR warns Bangkok

Thursday, April 3, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x