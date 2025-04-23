Thai police capture notorious gunman at Surat Thani resort

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
52 1 minute read
Thai police capture notorious gunman at Surat Thani resort
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai police successfully apprehended a notorious gunman with an extensive criminal history, in a resort in Chaiya district, Surat Thani province.

The 38 year old gunman, Thanawat, who reportedly has nine arrest warrants for various offences including murder and drug trafficking, was taken into custody without incident after being persuaded by his wife.

Police from multiple regions, including the Crime Suppression Division Region 9 and officers from Surat Thani, Trang, and Phatthalung provinces, coordinated the operation yesterday, April 22, at 3pm. They followed Thanawat from Trang province, where he was last seen, travelling with his wife to collect a drug-related debt.

A strategic plan was executed to surround the resort where he was staying, anticipating potential resistance due to his known possession of firearms.

Related Articles

Initially, Thanawat refused to surrender but eventually complied after nearly an hour of negotiation, largely influenced by his wife’s encouragement. He expressed that he would have resisted arrest if not for her intervention, citing a recent police operation against another gunman known as Bang Ae in Trang province on April 17 as a reason for his apprehension.

Upon searching the room, police discovered a ready-to-use M26 grenade, a .357 revolver with ammunition, a rifle, and a shotgun, all with ammunition. Thanawat was then taken for further interrogation to expand the investigation before being handed over to legal action.

Thai police capture notorious gunman at Surat Thani resort | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Thanawat’s criminal record includes several serious offences. On July 26, 2023, he and five others attempted to collect a 3 million baht (US$89,760) debt, fatally shooting durian trader Thanongsak in front of his wife in Khanthuli subdistrict, Tha Chana district, Surat Thani province.

Another incident occurred on March 12, 2024, when he shot and killed 35 year old Sakulrat on a roadside in Wang Ang subdistrict, Cha-uat district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province. Thanawat survived an attack when rivals shot him in the mouth in Khao Phanom district, Krabi province, resulting in the loss of nine teeth.

Thai police capture notorious gunman at Surat Thani resort | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Thai police capture notorious gunman at Surat Thani resort Crime News

Thai police capture notorious gunman at Surat Thani resort

7 minutes ago
Fire destroys Thai museum warehouse, millions in sculptures lost Thailand News

Fire destroys Thai museum warehouse, millions in sculptures lost

12 minutes ago
Phayao park renovation abandoned, 9.6 million baht project in disarray Thailand News

Phayao park renovation abandoned, 9.6 million baht project in disarray

18 minutes ago
Thaksin’s hospitalisation defended amid ombudsman review Thailand News

Thaksin’s hospitalisation defended amid ombudsman review

26 minutes ago
Man caught stealing from Buddhist donation tree in Phuket Phuket News

Man caught stealing from Buddhist donation tree in Phuket

37 minutes ago
120 million baht compensation for SAO building collapse victims Bangkok News

120 million baht compensation for SAO building collapse victims

47 minutes ago
Finance Ministry confirms 10,000 baht digital currency distribution Thailand News

Finance Ministry confirms 10,000 baht digital currency distribution

55 minutes ago
Bangkok’s new law: Register and microchip pets by January 2026 Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new law: Register and microchip pets by January 2026

1 hour ago
Saraburi firm probed over Chinese workforce, only 13 found violating laws Crime News

Saraburi firm probed over Chinese workforce, only 13 found violating laws

1 hour ago
Thailand’s visa-free scheme under scrutiny for overstays Thailand News

Thailand’s visa-free scheme under scrutiny for overstays

1 hour ago
Thai tour guide under fire for serving fruits in the sea Thailand News

Thai tour guide under fire for serving fruits in the sea

1 hour ago
Phuket urges residents to save water as dry season drags on Phuket News

Phuket urges residents to save water as dry season drags on

2 hours ago
Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting Thailand News

Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting

2 hours ago
Passenger numbers soar at Thai airports during Songkran festival Songkran News

Passenger numbers soar at Thai airports during Songkran festival

2 hours ago
World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings Thailand News

World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings

2 hours ago
Thai ex-wife and new partner of foreign man brawl in Pattaya bar Pattaya News

Thai ex-wife and new partner of foreign man brawl in Pattaya bar

2 hours ago
Vacuum cleaners and air purifiers controlled to combat PM2.5 Thailand News

Vacuum cleaners and air purifiers controlled to combat PM2.5

2 hours ago
Pork chop: Police sizzle illegal slaughterhouse in Bangkok bust Bangkok News

Pork chop: Police sizzle illegal slaughterhouse in Bangkok bust

3 hours ago
Foodpanda to bow out of Thailand next month Thailand News

Foodpanda to bow out of Thailand next month

3 hours ago
Thailand to honour Pope Francis with 3 days of mourning Thailand News

Thailand to honour Pope Francis with 3 days of mourning

3 hours ago
Chon Buri man mistakenly believes he killed wife and commits suicide Thailand News

Chon Buri man mistakenly believes he killed wife and commits suicide

3 hours ago
Pattaya beauty clinic busted for illegal medical practices Pattaya News

Pattaya beauty clinic busted for illegal medical practices

3 hours ago
Ancient Takian tree unearthed in Phetchabun sparks lottery frenzy Thailand News

Ancient Takian tree unearthed in Phetchabun sparks lottery frenzy

4 hours ago
Military truck and motorcycle collision kills 3 in central Thailand Thailand News

Military truck and motorcycle collision kills 3 in central Thailand

4 hours ago
Pregnant Thai woman released on bail after killing mistress Bangkok News

Pregnant Thai woman released on bail after killing mistress

4 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
52 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Phayao park renovation abandoned, 9.6 million baht project in disarray

Phayao park renovation abandoned, 9.6 million baht project in disarray

18 minutes ago
Thaksin’s hospitalisation defended amid ombudsman review

Thaksin’s hospitalisation defended amid ombudsman review

26 minutes ago
Man caught stealing from Buddhist donation tree in Phuket

Man caught stealing from Buddhist donation tree in Phuket

37 minutes ago
120 million baht compensation for SAO building collapse victims

120 million baht compensation for SAO building collapse victims

47 minutes ago