Fire destroys Phatthalung home, residents escape unscathed

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, February 19, 2025
87
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A fire engulfed the home of an 83 year old former forestry official late at night in the Phatthalung area. The blaze destroyed the wooden house, though fortunately, all five residents escaped unharmed. The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

Police Captain Sorawit Rakjui, duty officer at Mueang Phatthalung Police Station, received a report of a fire at a two-storey house, number 22/7, Village 9, Tha Miram subdistrict, Mueang district, Phatthalung province.

The property belonged to Viroj Rongrueang, a retired official from the Forestry Department. Firefighters and rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene with two fire trucks from the Phatthalung Provincial Administrative Organisation’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.

Upon arrival, the officials found the house engulfed in flames. Due to the wooden structure of the house, the fire raged intensely.

Neighbours frantically evacuated their belongings as the fire began spreading to the kitchen area at the back of the house.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Firefighters battled the blaze for over 20 minutes before bringing it under control. Although Viroj’s house was destroyed, the neighbouring properties sustained only minor damage.

Viroj recounted that five people lived in the house. He was asleep in a downstairs bedroom when he heard loud banging noises, akin to gunfire.

Upon investigation, he discovered the fire originating in the living room on the ground floor. He alerted the rest of the household, ensuring everyone evacuated safely.

Viroj mentioned that the living room contained a computer, television, and sound system. Initially, police suspect the fire may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit, with damage assessments still underway, reported KhaoSod.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a fire broke out early on January 31 at a two-storey home in Samkong Park Village, north of Phuket Town, causing extensive damage and leaving a 53 year old resident in shock.

Phuket City Police were alerted to the blaze on Pracha Samakkee Road in Ratsada at 12.20am. Firefighters worked for an hour and a half to control the flames.

