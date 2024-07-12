Three women injured after motorcycle runs red light in Udon Thani

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Four young women riding a single motorcycle ran a red light and collided with a car in Udon Thani, resulting in three of them suffering broken legs and requiring immediate hospitalisation. The accident occurred while they were on their way to get food.

Ekaphan Laiking, head of the Udon Thani Songserm Dharma Rescue Foundation, received a report of the accident at the Nong Han District Office intersection. Upon arriving at the scene, he discovered that a motorcycle had ignored the red light and crashed into a car.

The crash led to three of the four women sustaining severe injuries, all with broken legs. First aid was administered, and they were swiftly transported to Nong Han Hospital for further treatment.

Nearby, a white Honda car was found damaged and immobilised in the middle of the road, with a piece of metal lodged against its wheel. The metal had to be pried out to move the vehicle.

The car driver recounted the incident, stating that they were driving along the Udon-Sakon route when the traffic light turned green. Suddenly, a motorcycle carrying four individuals sped through the red light and collided firmly with their car.

The driver immediately exited the vehicle and found three of the motorcyclists with broken legs, prompting a quick call for emergency assistance.

“I was driving along the usual route when the light turned green. Out of nowhere, a motorcycle with four people on it ran the red light and crashed into my car. It was a scary moment, and I quickly checked on the injured before calling for help.”

Friends of the injured women rushed to the accident site after hearing about the incident. They shared that all four women were students at a college in Nong Han district in Udon Thani province. They had left their dormitory on the motorcycle intending to find food. Shortly after departing, another friend called to inform them about the crash at the intersection, prompting them to hurry to the scene, reported KhaoSod.

“They are all my friends and study at the same college. They left their dorm to get something to eat. A few minutes later, I got a call saying they had an accident at the intersection, so we rushed over.”