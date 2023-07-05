Fatal crash in Phayao linked to driver falling asleep at the wheel

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 23 year old Thai man killed himself today after he drove his car into a residential fence in Mae Ka, Phayao province. Police believe he fell asleep at the wheel.

Chitsanupong (surname withheld) had just dropped off a friend at a petrol station before heading home when he likely fell asleep leading to the deadly incident. Police announced they will continue to investigate to confirm this cause.

The incident was reported at the Mae Ka police station, in Phayao province.

Chitsanupong, a resident of Chiang Mai province, was driving a white Honda Sedan with Chiang Mai registration number Kor-6972. Upon impact, he was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The fatal crash scene featured car debris scattered all over the place, with tyre skid marks extending more than 10 metres. The car ended up against a wall, upturned.

Police reported that after they were informed of the incident, they reviewed CCTV footage, which showed the vehicle travelling from Phayao City around 2am. He stopped at a PTT petrol station where Chitsanupong dropped off his friend. He then headed toward his home in Cho, Mae Na Rua, Phayao City when the accident took place, reported KhaoSod.

Police suspect that the driver might have dozed off while driving, causing the vehicle to lose control and slam into the fence, ultimately resulting in his demise at the scene. However, a thorough investigation into the fatal crash must be completed before police confirm the cause of the incident.

Follow us on :













Fatal car crashes are not new in Thailand. In the city of Kamphaeng Phet, an alarming accident shook the community yesterday.

The harrowing mishap involved a collision between four vehicles, including a red Isuzu pickup truck, an Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, and two motorbikes. It appears that the driver of the red Isuzu pickup truck lost control, resulting in this unprecedented, fatal crash. To read more about the story click HERE.