Family offers 10,000 baht reward for missing mental health patient last seen at hospital

A 10,000 baht reward has been offered for information leading to the whereabouts of a 37 year old psychiatric patient who has been missing for over a week after walking out of Khon Kaen Hospital.

Thawatchai Themueang is a resident of Samran district in Khon Kaen province, who sought treatment for spasms at the hospital on Saturday, May 13. Security camera footage showed him leaving the hospital premises wearing a navy blue shirt with a white collar, black shorts, and no shoes.

Today, May 22, Dr Kriangsak Vacharanukulkiat, Director of Khon Kaen Hospital, revealed that efforts to locate Thawatchai were underway, in coordination with relatives and various regional hospital networks, including local health centres and volunteer organizations. The search is focused on the Khon Kaen province area. The reward of 10,000 baht was established after the family reported him missing to the local police on Sunday, May 14. However, no leads or sightings have been confirmed yet.

Khemthong Themueang, the 59 year old mother of the missing patient, stated that her son is a quiet person, rarely talks to others, and is particularly fearful of doctors and nurses. He has never been away from home on his own before and usually stays with his father, who looks after him closely.

The family has struggled with sleep and eating since Thawatchai’s disappearance, worried that he might have been injured as he has no experience of being on his own. They have searched for him everywhere, following leads provided by the public, but none has been their son. They hope that someone who sees Thawatchai will provide information on his whereabouts, as they currently feel lost and uncertain about how to proceed.

Khon Kaen Hospital was told someone resembling Thawatchai was seen at the city’s third passenger station. However, when the family investigated further, they couldn’t find him.

They were later told that Thawatchai may have boarded a minibus to Don Mueang Junction in Nong Rua district, Khon Kaen province. Police at Nong Rua station have been informed and are helping to search for the missing man.