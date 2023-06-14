Surat Thani storm leaves durian farmers with over 6 million baht loss

Picture courtesy of Khaosod

Durian farmers in Surat Thani province are suffering immense losses as the storm knocked down more than 50 tonnes of unripe fruit, resulting in a financial setback of over 6 million baht (US$173,310). Agricultural officials assessed the damage in two affected sub-districts of Ban Na San district, Lamphun and Phoem Phun Sap sub-districts, with assistance required for the devastated farmers.

Officials from the Surat Thani agriculture office and Ban Na San district visited the affected farms today, where a storm with heavy rain had damaged trees causing branches and fruits to fall. The farmers, unable to utilise the fallen durians, had to discard them in large quantities. Estimates suggest about 40 to 50 tonnes of durian, worth approximately 6 million baht, were lost, reported Khaosod.

Chaithip Danpridanant, head of the Strategy and Information Division at the Surat Thani agriculture office, said that the matter would be discussed at the provincial meeting to find ways to help those affected. One of the impacted farmers, 61 year old Bunnanda Yaunphan, revealed that he suffered significant losses when more than 1 tonne of his Monthong durian, priced between 130 to 140 baht per kilogram, was damaged by the storm just days before they were supposed to be harvested and sold.

The storm, which struck rapidly and forcefully, caused the fruit to fall in vast quantities within a few hours, affecting many farmers in the area, who now face impending financial losses.

Last month, a heartbroken durian farmer in South Thailand cried after he discovered on Wednesday that most of his trees had been poisoned, causing a long-term loss of around 30 million baht (US$936,000). The farmer, 51 year old Charin Phuachai, lives with his family in Chumphon province, in the Hat Phan Kraj sub-district of the main city district.

Charin had 25 Mon Thong durian trees in his orchard, which are around six to seven years old. But an attack by unknown assailants led to 20 of them starting to die. To read more click HERE