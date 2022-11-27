Explore Thailand’s least visited city in the South!

https://youtu.be/s8AG7EQrau8

Phatthalung might not have the popular attractions in Chiang Mai or the touristy glitz of the islands, but that’s part of the appeal.

It’s a lesser-known province in the south, so there are chances to avoid the backpacker crowds and explore some of Thailand’s less well-known historic sites and tourist hotspots.

Our list of the top Phatthalung attractions will help you find the best places to visit in this province.

1. Thale Noi Bird Sanctuary

The first and largest wetlands reserve in Thailand is Thale Noi.

More than 200 different bird species, including great cormorants, pheasant-tailed jacanas, lesser whistling ducks, white-breasted waterhens, and many others,

call this place home for at least part of the year.

One of the most popular activities in Phatthalung is taking a birding tour, which is ideal for tourists, researchers, and serious bird enthusiasts.

Visitors can observe reed mat-making demonstrations and tour nearby villages in addition to opportunities to watch birds.

October and March are when many birds are present and the plant life is most vibrant, making them the ideal time to visit.

2. Khao Ok Talu

The mountaintop that looks over everything in this southern province may be its most recognizable feature.

It’s simple to locate Khao Ok Talu.

A staircase makes it easier for those who want to climb the mountain, which is 250 meters high and offers a bird-eye view of Phatthalung.

3. Wat Khuha Sawan

The first royal temple in Phatthalung was located in this Ayutthaya-era structure.

A set of stairs behind the wat leads to a cave. As you enter the cave, you can see the initials of the royal family written on the walls.

In the large hall of rocks lit by natural light, there are many statues of reclining and seated Buddhas, some of which are gold-plated.

The town, the lake, and the mountains can all be seen from a chedi perched high on the cliffs.

Above them is a bodhi tree with copper-colored leaves. Former hermits who lived nearby left several Buddha statues in a smaller cave.

4. Ban Lam Pam

On the banks of Songkhla Lake, about seven kilometers east of Phatthalung is the fishing community of Ban Lam Pam.

Two impressive cliffs on the Phatthalung plain are another well-known natural landmark that can be reached by boat from Tham Malai Grotto.

The cliffs are known as the “mountain of the decapitated head” and “mountain of the pierced heart” because the straight, towering cliff has a large hole.

The cliffs are said to be two women who engaged in a fight out of jealousy and were later turned to stone. On the hill is a small shrine.

5. Phraya Thukkharat (Chuai) Monument



This monument, which is close to the town’s center, honors the bravery of Phra Maha Chuai,

a monk who led the local population in the Nine Armies War under Rama I to fight and defeat Burmese forces.

6. Khao Chai Son Hot Springs



Relax in the warm waters. These thermal springs are located in the village of Khao Chai Son, about 20 kilometers north of the city.

This is a fantastic place to go to unwind after sightseeing and enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Phatthalung region’s lush jungle.

Around 140 degrees Fahrenheit is the natural flow temperature of the springs.

The Yai Hom and Kao Chaison caves are nearby and worth visiting if you have time and are looking for other things to do.

7. Chalerm Phra Kiat Bridge



The longest bridge in Thailand is Chalerm Phra Kiat, which is 5.5 kilometers long.

It provides breathtaking views of the water and the fishing communities that call the “Wang Tanot River” home and connects two distinct provinces.

The abandoned twin houses perched on stilts in the river are one of the most well-known sights to be seen from the bridge.

At sunrise, the view over the water is stunning when the sky’s reds and oranges reflect off the water.

8.Grand Canyon Phatthalung



The Grand Canyon Phatthalung’s red rocks, which were at least partially formed by mining activities, might not be as grand as their name suggests,

but they are unquestionably attractive to look at.

Around the rock formations, there is a lot of water, and there are even shady spots to sit and enjoy a snack or a cold drink.

There have also been several little outdoor eateries and cafés that have popped up nearby over the past couple of years, offering fantastic views of the water and the lush surroundings.

You can even scramble up the passages between the rocks for higher-up views if you have the proper footwear.

9. WANDER AROUND THE BAMBOO MARKET – PA PAI SANG SUK

The name, which translates to “the Bamboo Forest that brings happiness,” accurately sums everything up.

In the bamboo forest, there is a market. Additionally, most items there are also made of bamboo, from the foods to the crafts.

You can stroll around, sample the local fare, look at bamboo crafts and goods, sip coconut water from bamboo cups, and sample some desserts.

You could even meet some new people!

We recommend Pa Sa Gu, who uses natural dyes to create the most beautiful handmade crafts.

Additionally, you can enjoy delicious cake, stroll through the gardens, and feed the fish.

Pro Tip: it’s a great place to relax and have breakfast before heading to Thale Noi!

10. Wat Khao Aor Thailand south



It was thought to have been a learning institution before it became a temple; it was known as the ThisaPamok School and was comparable to Takkasila in India.

It was probably founded before 857 by Brahmins from India during the “Dravidian Yatra” era, during which the Brahmins spread their religious beliefs from India.

This location was well-known for its supernatural powers and ancient medicine. Thailand south

Particularly connected to the herbal plant known as Wan; later, there was a Wandipping ritual and numerous other forms of black magic.

Eventually, it gained national recognition as a location that retained the magic and spells for invulnerability up to the present day.

Currently, an annual festival called “Follow the path of the Lord Buddha, Follow a trace of the ritual of Khao O House” is held.

11. Khao Pu-Khao Ya National Park Thailand south



The mountains in the national park area, well-known to the Phatthalung people, inspire Amphoe Si Banphot’s name.

Mainly, Khao Pu is considered a sacred mountain where “Ta Pu,” a semi-god highly revered by the populace and the locals, resides in spirit.

The Park, part of the expansive Banthat Range, is known as the “virgin forest” because it is always covered in a lush evergreen forest.

It offers two nature trails that are good for researching natural resources, studying herbs, and other outdoor activities. Thailand south

12. Lan Khoi White-water Rafting Thailand south



Is rafting in the Amphoe Pa Phayom region of the province of Phatthalung. In 2011, rafting on Huai Nam Sai began. Thailand south

It is a very picturesque waterway ideal for rafting because it flows through islets in a stunning natural setting over a distance of 5 km in about 2-3 hours.

The only location in the nation where tourists can go rafting during dry and wet seasons. Thailand south

Professional staff will be stationed along the route to watch for tourists’ safety. Visitors can enjoy swimming if there are other activities besides rafting.

There are also accommodations for overnight stays.

13. Hot Spring Cold Stream Thailand south

The hot spring is located near Khao Chai Son.

The Khao Chai Son Sub-district Administrative Organization has developed

what locals consider a sacred pond into a tourist destination offering lodging, hot mineral bathrooms, and hot mineral pond services. Thailand south

The location of Tham Phra, a Cave with an approximately 1-meter-deep cold pond with year-round water inside,

is 700 meters to the north of the pond. Thailand south

In the upper section of the cave, there is a mural painting and a statue of a reclining Buddha.

The hot spring in this location comprises underground holes through which water emerges. Thailand south

If there is any shaking, the water’s temperature will increase. At about 60 degrees Celsius, hot mineral water can treat some illnesses, including paralysis and aches and pains syndrome.

