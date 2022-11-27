Thailand
Explore Thailand’s least visited city in the South!
Phatthalung might not have the popular attractions in Chiang Mai or the touristy glitz of the islands, but that’s part of the appeal.
It’s a lesser-known province in the south, so there are chances to avoid the backpacker crowds and explore some of Thailand’s less well-known historic sites and tourist hotspots.
Our list of the top Phatthalung attractions will help you find the best places to visit in this province.
1. Thale Noi Bird Sanctuary
The first and largest wetlands reserve in Thailand is Thale Noi.
More than 200 different bird species, including great cormorants, pheasant-tailed jacanas, lesser whistling ducks, white-breasted waterhens, and many others,
call this place home for at least part of the year.
One of the most popular activities in Phatthalung is taking a birding tour, which is ideal for tourists, researchers, and serious bird enthusiasts.
Visitors can observe reed mat-making demonstrations and tour nearby villages in addition to opportunities to watch birds.
October and March are when many birds are present and the plant life is most vibrant, making them the ideal time to visit.
2. Khao Ok Talu
The mountaintop that looks over everything in this southern province may be its most recognizable feature.
It’s simple to locate Khao Ok Talu.
A staircase makes it easier for those who want to climb the mountain, which is 250 meters high and offers a bird-eye view of Phatthalung.
3. Wat Khuha Sawan
The first royal temple in Phatthalung was located in this Ayutthaya-era structure.
A set of stairs behind the wat leads to a cave. As you enter the cave, you can see the initials of the royal family written on the walls.
In the large hall of rocks lit by natural light, there are many statues of reclining and seated Buddhas, some of which are gold-plated.
The town, the lake, and the mountains can all be seen from a chedi perched high on the cliffs.
Above them is a bodhi tree with copper-colored leaves. Former hermits who lived nearby left several Buddha statues in a smaller cave.
4. Ban Lam Pam
On the banks of Songkhla Lake, about seven kilometers east of Phatthalung is the fishing community of Ban Lam Pam.
Two impressive cliffs on the Phatthalung plain are another well-known natural landmark that can be reached by boat from Tham Malai Grotto.
The cliffs are known as the “mountain of the decapitated head” and “mountain of the pierced heart” because the straight, towering cliff has a large hole.
The cliffs are said to be two women who engaged in a fight out of jealousy and were later turned to stone. On the hill is a small shrine.
5. Phraya Thukkharat (Chuai) Monument
This monument, which is close to the town’s center, honors the bravery of Phra Maha Chuai,
a monk who led the local population in the Nine Armies War under Rama I to fight and defeat Burmese forces.
6. Khao Chai Son Hot Springs
Relax in the warm waters. These thermal springs are located in the village of Khao Chai Son, about 20 kilometers north of the city.
This is a fantastic place to go to unwind after sightseeing and enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Phatthalung region’s lush jungle.
Around 140 degrees Fahrenheit is the natural flow temperature of the springs.
The Yai Hom and Kao Chaison caves are nearby and worth visiting if you have time and are looking for other things to do.
7. Chalerm Phra Kiat Bridge
The longest bridge in Thailand is Chalerm Phra Kiat, which is 5.5 kilometers long.
It provides breathtaking views of the water and the fishing communities that call the “Wang Tanot River” home and connects two distinct provinces.
The abandoned twin houses perched on stilts in the river are one of the most well-known sights to be seen from the bridge.
At sunrise, the view over the water is stunning when the sky’s reds and oranges reflect off the water.
8.Grand Canyon Phatthalung
The Grand Canyon Phatthalung’s red rocks, which were at least partially formed by mining activities, might not be as grand as their name suggests,
but they are unquestionably attractive to look at.
Around the rock formations, there is a lot of water, and there are even shady spots to sit and enjoy a snack or a cold drink.
There have also been several little outdoor eateries and cafés that have popped up nearby over the past couple of years, offering fantastic views of the water and the lush surroundings.
You can even scramble up the passages between the rocks for higher-up views if you have the proper footwear.
9. WANDER AROUND THE BAMBOO MARKET – PA PAI SANG SUK
The name, which translates to “the Bamboo Forest that brings happiness,” accurately sums everything up.
In the bamboo forest, there is a market. Additionally, most items there are also made of bamboo, from the foods to the crafts.
You can stroll around, sample the local fare, look at bamboo crafts and goods, sip coconut water from bamboo cups, and sample some desserts.
You could even meet some new people!
We recommend Pa Sa Gu, who uses natural dyes to create the most beautiful handmade crafts.
Additionally, you can enjoy delicious cake, stroll through the gardens, and feed the fish.
Pro Tip: it’s a great place to relax and have breakfast before heading to Thale Noi!
10. Wat Khao Aor Thailand south
It was thought to have been a learning institution before it became a temple; it was known as the ThisaPamok School and was comparable to Takkasila in India.
It was probably founded before 857 by Brahmins from India during the “Dravidian Yatra” era, during which the Brahmins spread their religious beliefs from India.
This location was well-known for its supernatural powers and ancient medicine. Thailand south
Particularly connected to the herbal plant known as Wan; later, there was a Wandipping ritual and numerous other forms of black magic.
Eventually, it gained national recognition as a location that retained the magic and spells for invulnerability up to the present day.
Currently, an annual festival called “Follow the path of the Lord Buddha, Follow a trace of the ritual of Khao O House” is held.
11. Khao Pu-Khao Ya National Park Thailand south
The mountains in the national park area, well-known to the Phatthalung people, inspire Amphoe Si Banphot’s name.
Mainly, Khao Pu is considered a sacred mountain where “Ta Pu,” a semi-god highly revered by the populace and the locals, resides in spirit.
The Park, part of the expansive Banthat Range, is known as the “virgin forest” because it is always covered in a lush evergreen forest.
It offers two nature trails that are good for researching natural resources, studying herbs, and other outdoor activities. Thailand south
12. Lan Khoi White-water Rafting Thailand south
Is rafting in the Amphoe Pa Phayom region of the province of Phatthalung. In 2011, rafting on Huai Nam Sai began. Thailand south
It is a very picturesque waterway ideal for rafting because it flows through islets in a stunning natural setting over a distance of 5 km in about 2-3 hours.
The only location in the nation where tourists can go rafting during dry and wet seasons. Thailand south
Professional staff will be stationed along the route to watch for tourists’ safety. Visitors can enjoy swimming if there are other activities besides rafting.
There are also accommodations for overnight stays.
13. Hot Spring Cold Stream Thailand south
The hot spring is located near Khao Chai Son.
The Khao Chai Son Sub-district Administrative Organization has developed
what locals consider a sacred pond into a tourist destination offering lodging, hot mineral bathrooms, and hot mineral pond services. Thailand south
The location of Tham Phra, a Cave with an approximately 1-meter-deep cold pond with year-round water inside,
is 700 meters to the north of the pond. Thailand south
In the upper section of the cave, there is a mural painting and a statue of a reclining Buddha.
The hot spring in this location comprises underground holes through which water emerges. Thailand south
If there is any shaking, the water’s temperature will increase. At about 60 degrees Celsius, hot mineral water can treat some illnesses, including paralysis and aches and pains syndrome.
Check out other news or watch a news report on Thaiger’s youtube channel
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Angry woman sets fire to her boyfriend’s Pattaya room
Explore Thailand’s least visited city in the South!
Newborn baby found in Pattaya trash can
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Poll examines sexual violence causes, definitions
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Military mum calls for justice over slain son
Why aren’t tourists returning to Khao San Road?
A burglar, in a hole, in the roof, in the night
Drug policy outlines by PM, cash rewards to police in busts
World Cup to be shown in Thai prison
UK exports to Japan slump after ‘landmark’ free trade deal
Try These Weird Thai Foods… If You Dare
Thai gangs traffic Kenyans to Myanmar scam factories
Deep South emergency decree extended 3 months
Why Is Thailand So Cheap?
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
Wife returns lottery winings to cuckold husband but kicks him out of family home
After APEC, Hong Kong leader John Lee tests positive for Covid-19
Thai police form centre to suppress World Cup gambling
Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
Meth addict kills and cooks pet dog that ‘ate his thoughts’ in northeast Thailand
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
Two Thai women died hiking the Himalayas
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
Chinese woman stabs fellow Chinese woman 27 times in Bangkok, Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Sponsored3 days ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Drugs3 days ago
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
-
Crime4 days ago
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
-
Crime3 days ago
Dead body of unidentified transwoman found in canal near Bangkok
-
Crime3 days ago
Another Tinder crypto-scammer arrested
-
Phuket3 days ago
Blaze guts foreigner’s car in Phuket
-
Thailand3 days ago
Keeping it ‘reel’ as giant catfish season casts of in Thailand