Expect heavy rain in 42 provinces including Bangkok

The Thai Department of Meteorology has alerted residents in 42 provinces to expect heavy rainfalls, including in the capital, Bangkok, with 70% of the southern region particularly affected. Citizens are cautioned to take necessary precautions to avoid potential hazards.

This 24-hour forecast, valid from 6am today to 6am tomorrow, is due to a southwest monsoon prevailing across the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This meteorological phenomenon results in rainfall, thunderstorms, and isolated heavy rain in the northeastern and southern parts of the country. The residents in these areas are advised to stay alert to the risks of heavy and accumulated rainfalls.

In the Andaman Sea, waves are anticipated to reach a height of 1 metre, with waves surpassing 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are requested to navigate with care and avoid thunderstorm areas during this period.

As for the regional weather forecast, the northern region will experience 30% thunderstorms mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Lam Phun, Lampang, Phrae and Tak provinces – with temperatures dropping to as low as 23-28 degrees Celsius and reaching highs of 34-36 degrees Celsius.

The northeastern region is set to face up to 40% thunderstorms with isolated heavy downpours in areas including Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon and Amnat Charoen provinces. As in the north, temperatures will range between 24-26 and 34-36 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, 40% of the central region will experience thunderstorms, mainly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Nakhon Pathom, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya and Saraburi provinces. The east will see 60% thunderstorms, chiefly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces. The sea will also experience waves 1-2 metres high during thunderstorms.

The Southern region, both on the eastern and western coasts, is expected to be heavily affected with 60-70% of the area set to face thunderstorms and isolated heavy downpours. Bangkok and its vicinity can also expect 60% thunderstorms, reports Khao Sod Online.