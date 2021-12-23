EU now accepts Thailand Covid-19 vaccination certificates

Thailand’s Covid-19 certification is now linked to the EU’s digital certification system, according to Deputy Head of Delegation European Union Giuseppe Busini, who tweeted the announcement.

He wrote that Thailand’s Covid-19 certifications will be accepted in the European Union, while Thailand will recognise the EU Digital Covid Certificate.

The European Commission approved certifications given by Thailand, Montenegro, Taiwan, Tunisia, and Uruguay today. European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders says “this year has been a successful one when it comes to the rollout of the EU Digital Covid Certificate.”

Thai citizens can use their passports to travel to EU nations, and EU citizens can use their passports to travel to Thailand.

“Our technology now connects sixty countries and territories across five continents. We’ve witnessed the importance of such credentials for safe travel and the need for them. It will continue to serve in the future, even with Covid-19 versions.”

After receiving two doses of the vaccine, the certification will be valid for 270 days. People who want it to last longer must take a booster dose.

As there is still very little research on how long the booster dose will protect against the virus, there is no information regarding how long it will be extended after the booster dose has been released.

#Thailand is now connected to the #EU Digital #COVID Certificate system! #COVID certificates issued by 🇹🇭 will be accepted in the 🇪🇺 under the same conditions as the #EUCovidCertificate and vice versa!https://t.co/evl9n5UouM pic.twitter.com/EhxQT20mX9 — Giuseppe Busini 🇪🇺 (@GiuseppeBusini) December 21, 2021

SOURCE: European Commission