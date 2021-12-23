Connect with us

Thailand

Farmer allegedly electrocuted a seven-tonne elephant to death in Chanthaburi

Photo courtesy of the Khao Soi Dao Elephant Protection Volunteer Group

A fruit farmer in Chanthaburi’s Khao Soi Dao allegedly killed an 18 year old elephant weighing more than seven tonnes yesterday and is set to face prosecution for violating the Wildlife Act.

A poor elephant was identified as “See Dor Daeng”, which was not only one of Asia’s largest mammals but also one of the smartest of his herd as he had previously managed to elude the wildlife centre by finding its own way under electric wires and canals.

The animal’s death was caused by an electric shock at a fruit plantation installed by the farmer on Tuesday morning, where his body was found in Pong Nam Ron district, according to officials.

Photos acquired from the scene show that the elephant’s trunk was still linked to the 220-volt electric wire at the farm when it was found.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

 

Shade_Wilder
2021-12-23 11:32
I often think that the Earth would be a whole lot better off without humans.
TopDeadSenter
2021-12-23 11:41
As a big "eye for an eye" guy, I know exactly what should be done here.

Farmer allegedly electrocuted a seven-tonne elephant to death in Chanthaburi
Trending