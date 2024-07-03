Engineering director found dead at home in West Thailand

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A director of the engineering department was found dead in his home in Ratchaburi. The dead man, identified as 53 year old Somkiat, was discovered by relatives after his wife, Boonrod, could not reach him on the phone and asked family members to check on him.

Police were alerted yesterday, July 2, about the death at a residence in Ban Luek, Photharam district, Ratchaburi province. The house, a two-storey building situated in a coconut grove spanning over 8 acres, was the scene of the tragedy.

Somkiat was found in his bedroom on the ground floor, having died by hanging. His wife stood sobbing, clutching his lifeless body. Police, along with hospital staff and foundation personnel, found no signs of a struggle or foul play. Preliminary examinations suggest that he had been dead for at least seven hours.

Boonrod, who works for the local municipality, explained that she lived in another house in Nakorn Chum, while her husband stayed at the family home to care for his elderly parents. His parents, who live in another house within the same coconut grove, often required hospital visits due to their age and health issues.

Boonrod recounted that her husband had never mentioned any personal issues to her. That morning, she called him to ask if he could drive her to work but he did not answer.

Believing that Somkiat might still be asleep due to exhaustion from hospital visits, Boonrod arranged for a relative to drive her to work. Later, at 11am, the hospital informed her that her mother-in-law was ready to be discharged.

Stress-induced suicide

She called her husband again, but there was still no response. Concerned, she contacted relatives and local officials to check on him, leading to the discovery of his death.

Sommai, the local administrative organisation’s president, along with other members and officials, visited the scene after hearing the news. Sommai mentioned that over the past week, Somkiat had been unusually quiet and less cheerful at work.

When asked about his demeanour, Somkiat had dismissed any concerns, saying nothing was wrong before retreating to his office. Sommai noted that Somkiat was well-liked by colleagues and residents.

Police suspect that the stress of being the sole caretaker for his ailing parents, coupled with his professional responsibilities, might have contributed to Somkiat’s tragic decision. The investigation continues, but initial findings suggest that overwhelming stress and pressure were likely factors, reported KhaoSod.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.