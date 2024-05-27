Engineer gifts bride 120 baht of gold matching her weight

Picture courtesy of Pixabay from pexels.com

A young engineer made headlines by presenting 120 baht of gold, equivalent to the bride’s weight, as a dowry. The event, attended by many notable figures, took place yesterday in Pathum Thani.

Kriangkrai Kadsa, known as Joe, led a vibrant procession to ask for the hand of Kewalin Kitiwan, also called Annie. The bride’s family, originally from Kamphaeng Phet, had relocated to Pathum Thani, where the ceremony was held. Joe, along with his parents, Suban and Sawaree Chaipring, travelled from Khon Kaen to participate in the memorable event.

The ceremony started at exactly 9.09am, marking the start of the traditional parade. During the procession, the bride’s relatives used gold and silver belts, as well as gold necklaces, to create symbolic gates. Adding to the festivity, workers and friends contributed by using tent ropes and chair sashes to form additional gates.

Joe handed out red envelopes to everyone who helped set up these gates. The wedding was attended by many dignitaries and prominent individuals, highlighting the respect and admiration both families command in their communities. The couple, both engineers, are well-liked for their amiable personalities.

Renowned singer Biew Pongphipat, also known as Biew The Star, was among the attendees, offering his congratulations to the newlyweds.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the dowry. No one knew what Joe had prepared until the moment arrived. The dowry consisted of gold bars and gold jewellery weighing a total of 120 baht, two diamond rings with a combined weight of three carats, and 400,099 baht in cash.

The couple has known each other since their school days, and their friendship eventually blossomed into love. After finishing their studies and securing jobs as engineers, they decided to formalise their commitment. Despite Annie’s plump figure, Joe’s love remained unwavering. He chose to match her weight of 120 kilogrammes with 120 baht of gold, making the dowry a special and symbolic gesture.

The event was a blend of tradition and personal touches, making it memorable for all who attended. The atmosphere was filled with joy, laughter, and the promise of a happy future for the couple, reported Khaosod.