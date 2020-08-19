Connect with us

Crime

Thai officials crack down on social media posts

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

53 mins ago

 on 

Thai officials crack down on social media posts | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Unsplash: Kon Karampelas
Be careful about what’s posted on social media. Thai authorities are keeping tabs on popular websites. Statements that cause unrest or mislead the public might break the law. Thousands of pages were reported to Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society in the past week. About half are in violation of the Computer Crimes Act.

Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok are common social media platforms the ministry is cracking down on. Some pages have orders to be taken down. 3,083 social media pages and websites were reported to the ministry from August 7 to 17. Minister of the Digital Economy Society Buddhipongse Punnakanta says 1,395 are in violation of the Computer Crimes Act.

While the minister did not give any information on the social media or website content, the warning comes at a time of ongoing pro-democracy protests.

Facebook has the most violators with 1,014 pages breaking the law. YouTube has 226 clips violating the act, Twitter has 121 messages and TikTok has 9 posts. The minister says 25 website sites also violate the act.

“Ministry officials have collected evidence and submitted it to the Thai Court.”

The Thai Court ordered 653 social media pages and websites to be removed, the minister says, but some pages remain active.

“However, there are many social media pages that have ignored the court order; hence those who don’t obey the court order to close, will face a fine of 200,000 baht or 5,000 baht per day until they improve their content in line with Section 27 of the Computer Crimes Act.”

SOURCE: Xinhua

    Toby Andrews

    August 19, 2020 at 11:47 am

    They can stop criticism of the government, that is what this is about, in the streets with brutality, but how can they take down posts at 10 a.m. and stop similar post going on at 10:15 a.m.
    Especially when the website is over the other side of the Thai border.
    This is free speech and whether is might cause unrest, does not matter.
    It is the Thai government that is causing unrest . . .

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending