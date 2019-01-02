Election Commission denies election date delays | The Thaiger

Thailand
Election Commission denies election date delays
PHOTO: EC Secretary General Jarungwit Pumm
The Election Commission has been forced to again reiterate that there is no postponement to the February 24 election day.
EC Secretary General Jarungwit Pumma said: “There is currently no royal decree for the election but this does not mean the election date will be postponed.”
He was responding to widespread rumours that the election date will be delayed from February 24.
Jarungwit also dismissed reports that EC officials had telephoned the political parties to alert them about the postponement. Rumours claimed the EC may delay the day because it could not have the election ballots printed in time for the poll.
“Concerning the ballots, we already finished drafting the terms of reference for the publishing. The printing would be certainly finished in time,” the secretary general says.
Jarungwit says the EC has to announce the results of at least 95 per cent of MP elections within 60 days of the vote. In the past, the EC has announced results within a month, he said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
Lampang serial masturbator caught red-handed
PHOTO: Sanook
A Lampang man was reported to police for masturbating at public toilets at a local petrol station. 28 year old Theerasak was taken to the scene at the PPT station with police, hopefully not to re-enact the crime.
According to police, the maid at the PTT petrol station in the city district had earlier “shrieked in horror” when she had seen Theersak masturbating.
She says she had been scrubbing the floor while the man had been, well, “polishing the silver”.
Sanook reports that a pump attendant called Wathee got some friends together and made a citizen’s arrest, then called the police to take the matter in hand.
Theerasak admitted that he was masturbating. He said he was still aroused from the night before and he had been “in performance mode” for about ten minutes before he was detected. He remarked that it had taken longer than expected.
PTT staff say they get a lot of these cases, sometimes involving the same man who usually disappeared on his motorbike.
This time they took matters in their own hands and called the police
SOURCE: Sanook
Thai Life
Poll shows favour towards Prayut as next PM
• 39 percent of the respondents were satisfied with the efforts in solving ‘dark influence’ problems
• 31.9 percent said they were satisfied with the achievement in tackling human trafficking problems
Thirty-nine percent of more than 2,000 respondents in the latest Super Poll opinion poll are satisfied with the performance of the Prayut government and the NCPO in peace restoration and in dealing with dark influence and human trafficking.
Most of the respondents also rated PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as most suitable to be the next premier.
The Super Poll Research Office gauged the opinions of 2,437 people during December 10-29 regarding their satisfaction with the performance of the government and the NCPO during 2018.
Some of the poll highlights include:
31.8 percent support for social order; 30.9 percent for state welfare cards; 30.5 percent for corruption; 25.3 percent for environment and natural resources; 24 percent for the new welfare scheme; 20.9 percent for illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing; 18.3 percent for farm prices and 11.1 percent for southern unrest problem.
Regarding the question about who is most suitable to the next PM, the poll shows 23.7 percent for General Prayut; 16.6 percent for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of Pheu Thai party; 11.5 percent for Democrat party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva; 11.0 percent for Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Jungroongruangkit; 37 percent for other candidates.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
South
Seven dead after murder/suicide at New Year party in Chumphon
PHOTO: Thinnakorn, right, speaks to his family following the murders
by Prasit Leelahakhunakorn
A 41 year old is dead after killing six of his relatives, including his two children aged 6 and 9 and then turning the gun on himself.
The incident happened during a new year party at their home in Chumphon.
Police were alerted to the shootings just after midnight today and, along with forensic officers and rescue workers, rushed to the scene. There they discovered the bodies of two 50 year olds and a 70 year old among fallen tables and chairs with food and drinks inside the salon (at the front of the residence) and more dead bodies inside the house. Inside they discovered the bodies of a 47 year old and a 6 and 9 year old who were the shooter’s children. A 33 year old, who sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach, was rushed to Pato Hospital.
The body of the gunman, 41 year old Sucheep Sornsang, was found in a bedroom with a single gunshot to the head leaving police to believe that he had committed suicide after killing his relatives dead.
Sucheep then pulled out the gun and shot his relatives.
Thinnakorn told police he pretended to be dead after being hit in the stomach while Sucheep went into the bedroom where he committed suicide.
Police told reporters that the murders appeared to have been committed in a fit of rage. He added that Sucheep – who was married to the family’s other daughter, 37 year old Boonnyanuch Sornsang, was resentful at the family’s alleged hostility towards him. Boonnyanuch was not present at the party.
Police have revealed that Sucheep was released two months ago from Nakhon Si Thammarat Prison where he had been jailed for three years for attempted murder. They said that his family report he was unemployed, often drunk and had threatened to kill the family many times.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 scams in Thailand
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
Foreigner woman caught on video spray painting road in Rawai
Election Commission denies election date delays
Lion Air passengers get a New Year surprise at Sepinggan Airport
Brother and sister plucked from surf in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO
“Pabuk” heads towards southern provinces
Lampang serial masturbator caught red-handed
Foreigners frolicking off Jomtien beach attract police attention
Latvian tourist dies after falling from hotel in Karon
Two more dead in Phuket. Day Six “seven days of danger” – Toll reaches 6
Leopard cat rescued after being hit by car in Thalang
Poll shows favour towards Prayut as next PM
Orchard road bans smoking
Unseasonal storms predicted for the South
Seven dead after murder/suicide at New Year party in Chumphon
National road toll – Day Five “Seven Days of Danger”
Coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn announced
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Phuket3 days ago
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
-
Phuket4 days ago
Foreigner woman caught on video spray painting road in Rawai
-
Phuket3 days ago
Russian woman fined after graffiti on road in Nai Harn, Rawai
-
Phuket3 days ago
One month old baby killed in Phuket road accident
-
Southeast Asia1 day ago
Six reasons Thailand’s English skills are the lowest in SE Asia
-
Phuket3 days ago
The Bay and Beach Club – Welcome to The Bay!
-
Phuket3 days ago
Two deaths in Phuket on Day Three of the ‘seven days of danger’
-
Southeast Asia3 days ago
Malaysians citizens being warned about travelling to Thailand’s south
You must be logged in to post a comment Login