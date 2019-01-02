Subscribe to The Thaiger

Get all the latest news, promotions and be in the monthly draw for a major prize.

* indicates required
Connect with us

Thailand

Election Commission denies election date delays

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 min ago

on

Election Commission denies election date delays | The Thaiger

PHOTO: EC Secretary General Jarungwit Pumm

The Election Commission has been forced to again reiterate that there is no postponement to the February 24 election day.

EC Secretary General Jarungwit Pumma said: “There is currently no royal decree for the election but this does not mean the election date will be postponed.”

He was responding to widespread rumours that the election date will be delayed from February 24.

Jarungwit also dismissed reports that EC officials had telephoned the political parties to alert them about the postponement. Rumours claimed the EC may delay the day because it could not have the election ballots printed in time for the poll.

“Concerning the ballots, we already finished drafting the terms of reference for the publishing. The printing would be certainly finished in time,” the secretary general says.

Jarungwit says the EC has to announce the results of at least 95 per cent of MP elections within 60 days of the vote. In the past, the EC has announced results within a month, he said.

SOURCE: The Nation



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Thailand

Lampang serial masturbator caught red-handed

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 2, 2019

By

Lampang serial masturbator caught red-handed | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Sanook

A Lampang man was reported to police for masturbating at public toilets at a local petrol station. 28 year old Theerasak was taken to the scene at the PPT station with police, hopefully not to re-enact the crime.

According to police, the maid at the PTT petrol station in the city district had earlier “shrieked in horror” when she had seen Theersak masturbating.

She says she had been scrubbing the floor while the man had been, well, “polishing the silver”.

Sanook reports that a pump attendant called Wathee got some friends together and made a citizen’s arrest, then called the police to take the matter in hand.

Theerasak admitted that he was masturbating. He said he was still aroused from the night before and he had been “in performance mode” for about ten minutes before he was detected. He remarked that it had taken longer than expected.

PTT staff say they get a lot of these cases, sometimes involving the same man who usually disappeared on his motorbike.

This time they took matters in their own hands and called the police

SOURCE: Sanook

Continue Reading

Thai Life

Poll shows favour towards Prayut as next PM

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

January 2, 2019

By

Poll shows favour towards Prayut as next PM | The Thaiger

• 39 percent of the respondents were satisfied with the efforts in solving ‘dark influence’ problems

 • 31.9 percent said they were satisfied with the achievement in tackling human trafficking problems

Thirty-nine percent of more than 2,000 respondents in the latest Super Poll opinion poll are satisfied with the performance of the Prayut government and the NCPO in peace restoration and in dealing with dark influence and human trafficking.

Most of the respondents also rated PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as most suitable to be the next premier.

The Super Poll Research Office gauged the opinions of 2,437 people during December 10-29 regarding their satisfaction with the performance of the government and the NCPO during 2018.

Some of the poll highlights include:

31.8 percent support for social order; 30.9 percent for state welfare cards; 30.5 percent for corruption; 25.3 percent for environment and natural resources; 24 percent for the new welfare scheme; 20.9 percent for illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing; 18.3 percent for farm prices and 11.1 percent for southern unrest problem.

Regarding the question about who is most suitable to the next PM, the poll shows 23.7 percent for General Prayut; 16.6 percent for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of Pheu Thai party; 11.5 percent for Democrat party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva; 11.0 percent for Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Jungroongruangkit; 37 percent for other candidates.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Continue Reading

South

Seven dead after murder/suicide at New Year party in Chumphon

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

21 hours ago

on

January 1, 2019

By

Seven dead after murder/suicide at New Year party in Chumphon | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Thinnakorn, right, speaks to his family following the murders

by Prasit Leelahakhunakorn

A 41 year old is dead after killing six of his relatives, including his two children aged 6 and 9 and then turning the gun on himself.

The incident happened during a new year party at their home in Chumphon.

Police were alerted to the shootings just after midnight today and, along with forensic officers and rescue workers, rushed to the scene. There they discovered the bodies of two 50 year olds and a 70 year old among fallen tables and chairs with food and drinks inside the salon (at the front of the residence) and more dead bodies inside the house. Inside they discovered the bodies of a 47 year old and a 6 and 9 year old who were the shooter’s children. A 33 year old, who sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach, was rushed to Pato Hospital.

The body of the gunman, 41 year old Sucheep Sornsang, was found in a bedroom with a single gunshot to the head leaving police to believe that he had committed suicide after killing his relatives dead.

Thinnakorn (the man taken to hospital) told police that they were having a New Year party at the house when Sucheep, his brother-in-law, turned up. He was drunk and started complaining that he was never accepted by the family even though he had helped them and wanted to settle the matter once for all.

Sucheep then pulled out the gun and shot his relatives.

Thinnakorn told police he pretended to be dead after being hit in the stomach while Sucheep went into the bedroom where he committed suicide.

Police told reporters that the murders appeared to have been committed in a fit of rage. He added that Sucheep – who was married to the family’s other daughter, 37 year old Boonnyanuch Sornsang, was resentful at the family’s alleged hostility towards him. Boonnyanuch was not present at the party.

Police have revealed that Sucheep was released two months ago from Nakhon Si Thammarat Prison where he had been jailed for three years for attempted murder. They said that his family report he was unemployed, often drunk and had threatened to kill the family many times.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending