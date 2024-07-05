Elderly woman attacked in home invasion on Rama IV Road, Bangkok

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A homeless man invaded a home on Bangkok’s Rama IV Road, tied up an elderly woman, gagged her, sexually assaulted her with the intent to rape her, and then stole valuables before fleeing. Neighbours rushed to help and alerted the police for investigation.

The Ruamkatanyu Foundation’s rescue team received a report at 6.30am today of an elderly woman being assaulted, tied up, and gagged in her home in Soi Farm Wattana, Rama IV Road. They promptly went to the scene to investigate the situation.

Upon arrival, the rescue team found that neighbours had already untied the woman and removed the tape from her mouth. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the attacker was a homeless man dressed in black clothing. The elderly woman sustained injuries to her mouth, but no other injuries were immediately apparent.

The thief stole a valuable amulet necklace from the victim, who was still in a state of shock. The woman was taken to Khlong Tan Police Station for further assistance and to give her statement.

One of the neighbours mentioned that the woman was visibly shaken, fearing that the intruder had intended to rape her.

“The suspect appeared to be homeless and was wearing black clothes.”

This violent incident has raised concerns among the residents of Soi Farm Wattana. Many are worried about their safety and are urging local police to increase patrols and provide better security measures in the area.

Police are actively searching for the suspect and have encouraged anyone with information to come forward. They are also looking into whether this incident is part of a larger pattern of similar crimes in the vicinity.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and are committed to finding the perpetrator as soon as possible.”

This incident has sparked a broader conversation about the plight of homeless individuals and the need for more comprehensive social services, reported KhaoSod.