Spicy new arrival: Rosa’s Thai set to sizzle

Photo courtesy of Norwich Evening News UK

Work is well underway as the launch of Rosa’s Thai restaurant at Chantry Place, Norwich, UK draws near, with eye-catching billboards now advertising the grand opening.

This will be the first Rosa’s Thai in East Anglia, joining the ranks of 41 other locations across the UK. The new restaurant, which will employ a team of 25, is set to open in the former Byron Burger site and will offer both indoor and outdoor seating.

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, expressed his excitement.

“We are really looking forward to Rosa’s Thai joining us, bringing authentic fresh Thai flavours and signature dishes to Chantry Square and even more choices for our visitors.”

Rosa’s Thai began its journey in Spitalfields, London back in 2008, founded by Saiphin Moore, who brought her authentic Thai cooking to the East End. Now, Norwich diners will have the opportunity to savour these celebrated dishes.

With an opening date planned for September, diners can enjoy 50% off their food bill for the first fortnight, providing a perfect opportunity to sample the menu while the kitchen and front-of-house teams perfect their craft.

The menu promises to feature Thai favourites such as satay chicken, spring and summer rolls, and traditional green and red curries, ensuring a flavourful experience for all who visit, reported Norwich Evening News.

