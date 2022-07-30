Connect with us

Thailand

Eating Crocodile Penis in Thailand | Thaiger Throwback

https://youtu.be/ufPbZNiyTek

Welcome to the a Thaiger throwback video. Due to African swine fever making pork prices soar to an all time record high and inflation increasing the prices of chicken and other products. People in Thailand have started to substitute pork and chicken for crocodile meat. It is said crocodile meat is tastier and high in protein, would you be able to make the switch and eat crocodile?

Richard1944
2022-07-30 12:15
The cultural system you have in Thailand especially family related is something that we had in the West many years ago and has since been lossed in history,,foreign visitors  admire your customs and beliefs, I speak also for myself, you…
Rebel
2022-07-30 15:09
Crocodile meat is actually delicious. But why always go to the extreme. Why on earth should I eat the penis when there are lot of other tasty meat on that animal. Do they eat female organs too?
DesperateOldHand
2022-07-30 16:35
Oh dear. Occidental perspectives, of course. 

