Celebrity among thousands of tourists on holiday in Koh Chang

Eastern Thailand’s picturesque island of Koh Chang has been drawing tourists over Thailand’s long holiday weekend, including one celebrity. One of Thailand’s most famous actors, Nadech Kugimiya, was spotted at a show at the Klong Son Elephant camp yesterday.

Nadech reportedly donated 160,000 baht for elephant feed. He posted photos and videos of his visit on Instagram. One video shows Nadech walking near an elephant that two children are riding. Another shows a tour guide feeding the elephants bananas.

Nadech has starred in several Thai dramas and romance films, alongside his equally famous girlfriend known as ‘Yaya.’

Meanwhile, another 10,000 people, mostly Thai tourists, visited the island’s Mu Koh Chang National Park on Thursday and Friday, according to the park’s chief Dusit Samutrakaphong. There was a long line of cars waiting to board ferries to Koh Chang. Dusit said one of the most popular activities for tourists this holiday has been diving, seeing as many tourists have rented out diving gear on the island.

The eager holiday makers have lucked out with the weather, as strong winds and waves haven’t hit Koh Chang so far this weekend. The tourists were able to enjoy Koh Chang’s beaches and the ocean free of storms.

Koh Chang is one of the largest islands in the Gulf of Thailand, and its several beach resorts make it a tourism hotspot. Click HERE to read about five of the most amazing hotels in Koh Chang.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand