Chiang Mai condo closed after cracks appear post-Myanmar quake

Chiang Mai condo closed after cracks appear post-Myanmar quake
Yesterday, the Chiang Mai municipality ordered the closure of a luxury condominium complex due to visible cracks on the building’s structure, following a significant earthquake. Residents have been barred from entering the premises to ensure their safety.

According to the Meteorological Department (TMD), the earthquake occurred at 1.20pm yesterday, March 28, with its epicentre in Myanmar, registering a magnitude of 8.2 at a depth of 10 kilometres. The tremors were felt across various regions of Thailand, including the North, central areas, and Bangkok.

Pichit Sombatmak, head of the Department of Mineral Resources under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE), noted that 24 provinces reported feeling the tremors.

In Chiang Mai, the Facebook page Kon Lanna reported that municipal officials in the Mueang district have taken control of a luxury condominium in the Sala Daeng area to assess the building’s structural integrity. Following the discovery of significant cracks, the area has been sealed off, and residents are not allowed to enter for safety reasons.

The incident follows a history of seismic activity in the region. Previous earthquakes, including one connected to the Sagaing Fault Line, have caused significant destruction, with a past incident resulting in 500 fatalities. The Department of Mineral Resources confirms that the recent Myanmar earthquake affected 24 Thai provinces, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, rescue teams worked tirelessly through the night yesterday, March 28, searching for survivors under the rubble of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building in Chatuchak, Bangkok, after a powerful earthquake originating in Myanmar.

At around 7pm, Petchkasem Rescue Foundation volunteers discovered more fatalities while inspecting the site, particularly near the third floor, where large structural cracks had formed. The collapse, caused by the earthquake, trapped numerous victims beneath tonnes of debris. According to Jirayuth Jutchaisong, a rescue volunteer, a team of 10 responders has been working in shifts, tirelessly searching through the wreckage.

During their efforts, they discovered a body trapped beneath the rubble, with only the lower half visible. The victim appeared to have been deceased for several hours. As of now, the death toll continues to rise, with rescue teams determined to find any remaining survivors amidst the devastation.

