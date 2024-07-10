Early retirement scheme slashes Thai Defence senior ranks

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:51, 10 July 2024| Updated: 17:51, 10 July 2024
58 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Cabinet approved an early retirement scheme for senior Defence Ministry officials, effective this October. According to insider sources, the initiative is set to revolutionise the armed forces by offering retirement packages to over 700 top brass.

The ambitious three-year campaign aims to retire 732 high-ranking officials, approximately 244 each year, slashing the defence budget by an impressive 4.47 billion baht. This aims to streamline the military’s manpower by reducing the number of special advisors, specialists, and operating officers in each unit.

Eligibility criteria are stringent: only those holding ranks of colonel, captain, or group captain and higher, who serve as special advisors, advisors, specialists, or operating officers, can apply. They must be at least 50 years old with more than 25 years of service, excluding double-time periods.

The retirement package is generous. It is calculated using the formula: [5 + remaining years of service] x last salary plus position allowance, with a maximum cap of 10 times the final salary and allowance. However, if applications exceed the quota, priority will be given based on position and age.

Related news

Once retired, these officials will be permanently out of the service, with no possibility of reinstatement or rehiring.

Funding for this scheme will come from the Defence Ministry’s budget, allocating 600 million baht over three years at a rate of 200 million baht annually. This strategic cutback is designed to create a leaner, more efficient military, ensuring that resources are optimised for maximum impact, reported The Nation.

In related news, Thai and French officials convened a special seminar to enhance the defence industries of both nations, with Thailand aiming to procure defence products valued at 200 billion baht over the next two decades. Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang and the French Ambassador to Thailand Jean-Claude Poimboeuf opened the Thailand-France Seminar on the Defence Industry 2024 at the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defence.

In other news, to quell public outrage, the Defence Ministry unveiled comprehensive guidelines detailing what can and cannot be deducted from conscripts’ salaries.

Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Checkpoint bust: Kanchanaburi police seize pills and heroin stash

Published: 17:38, 10 July 2024

GAC AION charges ahead in Thailand with new EV hub in Rayong

Published: 17:34, 10 July 2024

Serpent’s kiss: 4 metre python found in company bathroom

Published: 17:29, 10 July 2024

Amata City factory in Rayong to close by January 2025

Published: 17:25, 10 July 2024