Thailand
Disney+ reveals subscription prices for Thailand
At a press conference this afternoon, Disney+ Hotstar revealed the subscriptions costs for Disney+ of 799 baht a year or 99 baht per month for the service. 1 account will be able to stream simultaneously on 2 devices.
For people who use AIS for their mobile phone service, they are being offered a special rate of 35 baht per month. More information can be found here.
The Disney+ streaming site will arrive on Thai screens on June 30, says Disney CEO Robert Chapek.
A Facebook group called Disney+ Hotstar Thailand has been created to share news about the streaming service. So far, it has amassed 87,000 members.
The platform will provide over 700 movies and 10,000 television episodes from studios like Disney, Pixar, Marvel, 20th century studios. And National Geographic.
Previously, Disney+ was only available in 3 Southeast Asian locations: Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Media
Thai government monitoring “Let’s Move Abroad” Facebook group
The Thai government is keeping an eye on a new Facebook group created by Thai citizens frustrated by the administration’s handling of Covid-19. In addition, many people in the “Let’s Move Abroad” group have voiced their anger at how the ongoing political unrest is being dealt with and in particular, how pro-democracy detainees are being treated. The Digital Economy and Society Ministry says it’s monitoring the group, which has now attracted over 650,000 members since its creation on May 1.
DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn says that while the group can provide valuable assistance to those who wish to study or work abroad, officials have also spotted sensitive political content which could violate Thailand’s strict lèse majesté law. The law, also known as section 112 of the Criminal Code, prohibits criticising, defaming, or insulting the monarchy.
According to the Bangkok Post, Chaiwut says that some political content in the group is designed to create division and to insult the monarchy. He warns that the ministry could take legal action against anyone responsible for posts or comments that violate section 112.
“I’ve ordered the working panel to regularly review the content and take legal action if need be.”
Aside from that, he says the group is a good resource for Thais thinking of moving overseas and such information-sharing should be encouraged. He adds that the government is ready to help Thai citizens who wish to move abroad, but calls on group members to refrain from offering advice that violates immigration laws in other countries.
Meanwhile, a number of foreign embassies have responded to the creation of the group, posting messages aimed at would-be Thai expats. The Swedish embassy in Bangkok kicked things off, listing the reasons Sweden would be a great country to move to.
“Are you dreaming about moving abroad? Here are a few reasons why Sweden should be considered – strong labour rights and protection, gender equality, innovations appreciation, and social welfare for all.”
Not to be left out, the Aussies chimed in, with their embassy offering to teach interested Thais some Aussie slang.
“Before joining #TeamAustralia, let’s get to know some slang the Aussies use. Our page will on Wednesday present 5 words about food that only Aussies understand.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Media
“Let’s Move Abroad” Thai Facebook group exploding with potential defectors
A new Facebook group called “Let’s Move Abroad” is getting some online traction as Thais log in to share ideas and tips on studying and working abroad. The group sprung up just 2 days ago, amidst the current political backdrop that has seen increasing disapproval of the Thai government’s Covid-19 response. Over 524, 500 members have posted questions and anecdotes about living abroad, with those already having made the move, posting about the countries where they have moved.
The most popular countries, according to members’ posts, include the US, the UK, Germany, Australia, Malaysia, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Russia, Iceland, Canada, New Zealand and Japan. Piyawat Janta, a member who is eyeing a move to the US, is just 1 of many who sympathise with Thailand’s anti-government movement.
“I really dislike this country in terms of its system of governing and certain people. I want to change the country, but I think relocating is easier.”
The creator and administrator of the group, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the group isn’t intended to promote a political agenda.
“The group was created to compile information on life in other countries and to exchange tips on how to move abroad, like how to obtain visas etc.”
The creator says they have been impacted by the government’s restrictive measures while owning 7 restaurants and pubs in Bangkok. The current ban on dining in and in-house alcohol consumption has sped up the creator’s ideas on doing business abroad.
The creator says the last straw was the government’s handling of the pandemic and the justice systems’ failures. Citing the continuous denial of bail for pro-democracy leader Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, who has been admitted to a hospital after suffering health problems from a 50 day hunger strike, the creator says the Facebook group has exploded.
Thailand has been suffering from a third wave of Covid-19 infections since the beginning of April, which began in nightclubs in the Thong Lor area of Bangkok. The new wave is spreading noticeably quicker than last year’s waves, making daily records with an average of almost 2,000 new infections per day. The death toll has also broken records with today even seeing 31 fatalities from Covid-19.
As Thailand’s vaccine rollout pace has been widely criticised, the Kingdom has only administered 1.47 million doses of a Covid vaccine, at a rate much slower than the original targets set. Today, a Change.org petition has attracted a total of 36,000 signatures in favour of getting rid of the country’s Deputy PM and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul.
As other nations have already began to administer Covid inoculations as early as the beginning of this year, Thailand has around 200,000 people over the age of 60 and in at-risk groups registering for the British AstraZeneca vaccine, which won’t be available until next month. The vaccine was recently approved to be manufactured locally by Siam Bioscience, a company founded by CPB Equity, an investment arm of Crown Property Bureau which manages the assets of the Thai Royal Family.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai authorities set up centre to investigate fake news surrounding Covid-19
Thai authorities are setting up a centre to investigate fake news surrounding Covid-19. The Department of Special Investigation says such misguidances could hamper the government’s efforts in containing the current pandemic.
The task force to combat so-called “false information” started last Saturday and is headed by deputy director-general Supat Thamthanarak. The move falls in line with Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin’s policy in supporting the investigations being conducted under the DSI law.
Supat says fake news has been circulating throughout the Covid pandemic, with such misleading information ranging from the promotion of herbs as a virus cure to certain drug recommendations by so-called senior doctors.
The anti-fake news centre says it will investigate attempts to spread such news to mislead the public about the Covid-19 situation, focusing on online and social media platforms. The task force will be required to submit reports to the Justice Ministry and others overseeing it.
Back in February, however, Thai police arrested 35 people for allegedly spreading false information about the coronavirus. Some posts shared online claimed that migrant workers had broken out of a quarantine facility, another claimed that the coronavirus is actually not a virus, but a bacteria somehow connected to 5G spectrum radio frequencies.
Only 4 people actually wrote posts online with false information while the other 31 people shared fake news posts. Digital Economy and Society Ministry’s Anti-Fake News Centre and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission teamed up with police for the crackdown on fake news regarding the pandemic.
Even earlier this year, COFACT Thailand published a list of the top 5 fake news stories and myths, relating Covid-19, that was circulating among Thai netizens at that time:
- All Thais must enter lockdown
- Drinking lemonade can kill coronavirus
- Those who adopt an alkaline and vegan diets will lower their chance of becoming infected
- Mailing parcels can pass on the coronavirus
- Standing in direct sunlight can kill the coronavirus (something most Thais would NEVER do)
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Disney+ reveals subscription prices for Thailand
High speed rail coming to Chon Buri
Fire ravages buildings used to store cosmetics
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Korat prisons declared to be Covid free
Tuesday Covid Update: 2,662 new cases and 28 deaths, provincial totals
Wellness counselling an added benefit with expat health insurance
Police raid Hat Yai restaurant and arrest 10 people for drinking alcohol
Koh Samui set to reopen on July 1, 50% of residents vaccinated so far
US report says Covid-19 may have leaked from a Chinese lab
18 dead from chemical plant fire in India
Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to go on trial next week
Grab driver with disability killed in car accident
Trang villagers set up nets to catch snakes after 20 king cobras were spotted
Good Morning Thailand | Thailand’s top foreign Vlogger, Foreigner vaccinations
Krabi tourism playing the sandbox waiting game
Another 700 7-Eleven stores to open across Thailand
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
Thailand’s quarantine hotels consider move to hybrid model
Vaccination of foreigners kicks off next week
American expats to US government: give us vaccines!
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority details international flight rules
Over 80% of massage shops in Pattaya closed “permanently”
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
Qatar Airways will fly 4 times weekly to Phuket starting July 1
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Drugs2 days ago
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
- Expats2 days ago
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
- Crime1 day ago
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya