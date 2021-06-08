28 year old Australian man found dead near Krabi island last week

Thai police are investigating the death of a 28 year old Australian man who was found dead last week by Koh Pu, a small island in Krabi near Koh Lanta.

Robert Wojcik, a Sydney native who had lived in Thailand since late 2019 working as a divemaster, took his boat out on June 1. When he did not come home that night, his girlfriend asked a fisherman to search for him. His body was found the next day.

A post shared on a Facebook page for Phuket expats said the keys to the boat were still in the ignition and his phone and wallet were also onboard. Robert’s iPad was the only item missing from the boat. He had used it to speak to his father at around 9:30pm. Officer Taweelarb Suwannarerksuspect says police suspect he fell overboard.

“We have taken the boat to the shore for gathering evidence. We are still waiting for the autopsy result but initial investigations showed that he fell while sailing.”

Thailand’s Department of Foreign Affairs is now working with the family to provide consular assistance, but didn’t not release any additional information due to the “privacy obligations.” On the Facebook group page, one person wrote. “My condolences to the family and friends. He was a great human, talented sailor and generally an all rounder. Such sad news.” SOURCES: Daily Mail| The Sun

