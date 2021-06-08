Connect with us

Thailand

28 year old Australian man found dead near Krabi island last week

Tanutam Thawan

Thai police are investigating the death of a 28 year old Australian man who was found dead last week by Koh Pu, a small island in Krabi near Koh Lanta.

Robert Wojcik, a Sydney native who had lived in Thailand since late 2019 working as a divemaster, took his boat out on June 1. When he did not come home that night, his girlfriend asked a fisherman to search for him. His body was found the next day.

A post shared on a Facebook page for Phuket expats said the keys to the boat were still in the ignition and his phone and wallet were also onboard. Robert’s iPad was the only item missing from the boat. He had used it to speak to his father at around 9:30pm. Officer Taweelarb Suwannarerksuspect says police suspect he fell overboard.

“We have taken the boat to the shore for gathering evidence. We are still waiting for the autopsy result but initial investigations showed that he fell while sailing.”

Thailand’s Department of Foreign Affairs is now working with the family to provide consular assistance, but didn’t not release any additional information due to the “privacy obligations.”

On the Facebook group page, one person wrote. “My condolences to the family and friends. He was a great human, talented sailor and generally an all rounder. Such sad news.”

SOURCES: Daily Mail| The Sun 

 

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Thailand

Disney+ reveals subscription prices for Thailand

Jack Arthur

Photo via Herkolok kolok from Flickr.

At a press conference this afternoon, Disney+ Hotstar revealed the subscriptions costs for Disney+ of 799 baht a year or 99 baht per month for the service. 1 account will be able to stream simultaneously on 2 devices.

For people who use AIS for their mobile phone service, they are being offered a special rate of 35 baht per month. More information can be found here.

The Disney+ streaming site will arrive on Thai screens on June 30, says Disney CEO Robert Chapek.

A Facebook group called Disney+ Hotstar Thailand has been created to share news about the streaming service. So far, it has amassed 87,000 members.

The platform will provide over 700 movies and 10,000 television episodes from studios like Disney, Pixar, Marvel, 20th century studios. And National Geographic.

Previously, Disney+ was only available in 3 Southeast Asian locations: Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia.

SOURCE: Coconuts

 

 

Thailand

Fire ravages buildings used to store cosmetics

Jack Arthur

Photo via Chris Bennett from Flickr.

Early this morning, a fire ravaged 11 buildings used for keeping cosmetic products in Pathum Thani, a Thai province north of Bangkok. There were no reported deaths or injuries but the estimated damages exceed 50 million baht.

Firefighters attempted to extinguish the fire using 20 firetrucks, says the investigation chief, Kriangkrai Saengyot from the Pratunam Chulalongkorn police station.

The fire covered 2 buildings at the corner of the blocks before it continued to the other units. 11 units were eventually damaged as well as 4 cars parked nearby. It is not known who alerted the local police.

The owner of Champ Beauty Center has talked to the police, albeit briefly, but police say the owner plans to give more information later.

What caused the fire is currently being investigated.

Last week in Rayong, a fire claimed the life of 1 person and injured 6 more. The incident is still under investigation.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Thailand

Korat prisons declared to be Covid free

Jack Arthur

Photo via Yingcheep Atchanont from Flickr.

Nakhon Ratchasima, aka Korat, a northeastern province, has no inmates with Covid-19 in any of its 6 prisons. It was determined to be Covid free after all of its inmates were tested for the virus, says the governor say Kobchai Boon-orana today.

The announcement came via a video conference with the heads of the 6 prisons.

The 6 prisons are:

  1. Nakhon Ratchasima Central Prison in the Muang district
  2. Khlong Phai Central Prison in Si Khiu district
  3. Nakhon Ratchasima Women Correctional Institution in the Si Khiu district
  4. Si Khiu Prison in the Si Khiu district
  5. Bua Yai Prison in the Bua Yai district
  6. Khao Prik Prison in the Si Khiu district

Kobchai says the concern wasn’t the virus running rampant amidst the inmates as there had been a moratorium on outside visitors. The concern was the virus could be spread from prison officials. To thwart this possibility, prison officials had been tested every 2 weeks, and the officials and their families were “instructed” to not go to “risk areas”.

New inmates, and those that had to be taken out of the prisons, were placed in a 14 quarantine.

Kobchai reassured the public that most of the prison officials have been vaccinated. Vaccinations for the inmates was not mentioned.

2 weeks ago it was reported that there were 0ver 1,200 new infections found across 14 Thai prisons.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

