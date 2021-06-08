Thailand
28 year old Australian man found dead near Krabi island last week
Thai police are investigating the death of a 28 year old Australian man who was found dead last week by Koh Pu, a small island in Krabi near Koh Lanta.
Robert Wojcik, a Sydney native who had lived in Thailand since late 2019 working as a divemaster, took his boat out on June 1. When he did not come home that night, his girlfriend asked a fisherman to search for him. His body was found the next day.
A post shared on a Facebook page for Phuket expats said the keys to the boat were still in the ignition and his phone and wallet were also onboard. Robert’s iPad was the only item missing from the boat. He had used it to speak to his father at around 9:30pm. Officer Taweelarb Suwannarerksuspect says police suspect he fell overboard.
“We have taken the boat to the shore for gathering evidence. We are still waiting for the autopsy result but initial investigations showed that he fell while sailing.”
Thailand’s Department of Foreign Affairs is now working with the family to provide consular assistance, but didn’t not release any additional information due to the “privacy obligations.”
On the Facebook group page, one person wrote. “My condolences to the family and friends. He was a great human, talented sailor and generally an all rounder. Such sad news.”
SOURCES: Daily Mail| The Sun
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
Disney+ reveals subscription prices for Thailand
At a press conference this afternoon, Disney+ Hotstar revealed the subscriptions costs for Disney+ of 799 baht a year or 99 baht per month for the service. 1 account will be able to stream simultaneously on 2 devices.
For people who use AIS for their mobile phone service, they are being offered a special rate of 35 baht per month. More information can be found here.
The Disney+ streaming site will arrive on Thai screens on June 30, says Disney CEO Robert Chapek.
A Facebook group called Disney+ Hotstar Thailand has been created to share news about the streaming service. So far, it has amassed 87,000 members.
The platform will provide over 700 movies and 10,000 television episodes from studios like Disney, Pixar, Marvel, 20th century studios. And National Geographic.
Previously, Disney+ was only available in 3 Southeast Asian locations: Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Fire ravages buildings used to store cosmetics
Early this morning, a fire ravaged 11 buildings used for keeping cosmetic products in Pathum Thani, a Thai province north of Bangkok. There were no reported deaths or injuries but the estimated damages exceed 50 million baht.
Firefighters attempted to extinguish the fire using 20 firetrucks, says the investigation chief, Kriangkrai Saengyot from the Pratunam Chulalongkorn police station.
The fire covered 2 buildings at the corner of the blocks before it continued to the other units. 11 units were eventually damaged as well as 4 cars parked nearby. It is not known who alerted the local police.
The owner of Champ Beauty Center has talked to the police, albeit briefly, but police say the owner plans to give more information later.
What caused the fire is currently being investigated.
Last week in Rayong, a fire claimed the life of 1 person and injured 6 more. The incident is still under investigation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Korat prisons declared to be Covid free
Nakhon Ratchasima, aka Korat, a northeastern province, has no inmates with Covid-19 in any of its 6 prisons. It was determined to be Covid free after all of its inmates were tested for the virus, says the governor say Kobchai Boon-orana today.
The announcement came via a video conference with the heads of the 6 prisons.
The 6 prisons are:
- Nakhon Ratchasima Central Prison in the Muang district
- Khlong Phai Central Prison in Si Khiu district
- Nakhon Ratchasima Women Correctional Institution in the Si Khiu district
- Si Khiu Prison in the Si Khiu district
- Bua Yai Prison in the Bua Yai district
- Khao Prik Prison in the Si Khiu district
Kobchai says the concern wasn’t the virus running rampant amidst the inmates as there had been a moratorium on outside visitors. The concern was the virus could be spread from prison officials. To thwart this possibility, prison officials had been tested every 2 weeks, and the officials and their families were “instructed” to not go to “risk areas”.
New inmates, and those that had to be taken out of the prisons, were placed in a 14 quarantine.
Kobchai reassured the public that most of the prison officials have been vaccinated. Vaccinations for the inmates was not mentioned.
2 weeks ago it was reported that there were 0ver 1,200 new infections found across 14 Thai prisons.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
28 year old Australian man found dead near Krabi island last week
Disney+ reveals subscription prices for Thailand
High speed rail coming to Chon Buri
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Fire ravages buildings used to store cosmetics
Korat prisons declared to be Covid free
Tuesday Covid Update: 2,662 new cases and 28 deaths, provincial totals
Wellness counselling an added benefit with expat health insurance
Police raid Hat Yai restaurant and arrest 10 people for drinking alcohol
Koh Samui set to reopen on July 1, 50% of residents vaccinated so far
US report says Covid-19 may have leaked from a Chinese lab
18 dead from chemical plant fire in India
Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to go on trial next week
Grab driver with disability killed in car accident
Trang villagers set up nets to catch snakes after 20 king cobras were spotted
Good Morning Thailand | Thailand’s top foreign Vlogger, Foreigner vaccinations
Another 700 7-Eleven stores to open across Thailand
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
Thailand’s quarantine hotels consider move to hybrid model
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
Vaccination of foreigners kicks off next week
American expats to US government: give us vaccines!
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority details international flight rules
Over 80% of massage shops in Pattaya closed “permanently”
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
Qatar Airways will fly 4 times weekly to Phuket starting July 1
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
-
Drugs2 days ago
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
-
Phuket2 days ago
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
-
Expats2 days ago
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
-
Crime1 day ago
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya