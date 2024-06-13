Barking mad: Pit bull heroes defuse tense road rage incident (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tense road rage incident took an unexpected turn when two pit bull-like dogs intervened, saving the day. A viral video circulating on social media captures the dramatic encounter, which took place yesterday, between two truck drivers on a busy road in Thailand.

The incident began when one truck driver cut in front of another, causing the second driver to brake abruptly. The aggressor, visibly agitated, exited his vehicle and marched towards the other truck, seemingly ready for a confrontation.

The TikTok user who shared the video illustrated the initial bravado of the man who initiated the conflict.

“I thought I was tough, but I didn’t expect this.”

Just as the situation appeared to be escalating towards a physical altercation, two dogs, resembling pit bulls, emerged from the second truck. They barked ferociously, causing the aggressive driver to retreat hastily back to his vehicle, abandoning his attempt to confront the other driver.

The video, captured by a dashcam, shows the entire sequence of events, from the initial cut-off to the unexpected canine intervention. The footage has been widely shared and discussed online, drawing varied reactions from viewers.

Social media users have widely praised the dogs for their timely intervention, with many commenting on how the situation could have escalated further without their involvement. The video has sparked a conversation about road rage and the unexpected ways situations can be defused, reported KhaoSod.

“He followed me just because I didn’t let him cut in, then he tried to brake-check me.”

The clip has garnered significant attention, amassing numerous views and comments.

In related news, in a shocking incident of road rage, a Thai motorcyclist assaulted a minibus driver in Pattaya following a minor collision on Thepprasit Road on Thursday, May 23. The altercation occurred at the entrance to the Colosseum Theatre on Thapprasit Road, in the Nongprue subdistrict of Banglamung district, Chon Buri province.