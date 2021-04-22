Deputy transport minister investigated by anti-corruption commission | Thaiger

Thailand
Deputy transport minister investigated by anti-corruption commission
Thailand’s deputy transport minister and his wife are being investigated after a debt of 10 billion baht was somehow written off. The National Anti-Corruption Commission, or NACC, is reviewing documents related to the debt, according to the commission’s Secretary General Worawit Sukboon.
If the commission finds that Weerasak and Yolanda Wangsuphakijkosol attempted to conceal their wealth, the case could go to the Supreme Court for Politicans and Weerasak could be banned from politics for 5 years.
When Weerasak was elected as an MP in 2019, the large debt was declared in the “assets and debts” category. But when his wife was elected as president Nakhon Ratchasima’s provincial administration organisation in January, the 10 billion baht debt was not listed in the required declaration of assets.
The commission says the debt declared by the deputy transport minister back in 2019 have since become 35.5 million baht and were declared in Yolada’s overdrafts.
Weerasak claims he was acting as a surety for someone who had incurred the 10 billion baht debt. He says he has submitted documents to the commission that back his claim.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
Hi. Im Tim Newton. Just upfront saying that these are my personal opinions and don’t necessarily reflect that of The Thaiger.
So today the Thai Government now has officially announced vaccine passports. The documents are going to be the next big thing in the long and winding Covid road. Firstly, before some comments, the details that we actually know.
This Covid passport legislation has now been announced in the Royal Gazette, so it’s not being considered, it’s actually law. According to media info, the vaccine passport will be an official document which can be used by vaccinated people travelling abroad.
I fear this Covid passport will end up as just another victim of the unintended consequences. The benefits, mostly intended for international travellers, will be used as another way of whittling away our remaining privacies and adding another layer of little annoyances to life and work in the Land of Smiles.
Look at the vaccine roll out in Thailand. Usually a business should try and under-promise and then over deliver. In this case the Thai government have done the exact opposite. Timelines for vaccination are not being met and the ordering of vaccines appears chaotic and, at best, just slow in getting to the startline.
The PM has rushed to assure the citizenry that the delays have been caused by an abundance of caution. And unfortunately the 2 horses they’ve backed in the vaccination race are having a few bad PR days and neither may be a long term solution to the latest variants of Covid-19 spreading around Thailand. But I’ll let the scientists sort that out… certainly not the legion of instant vaccine experts that have now infected the internet.
I’m all for trying to get the country open again, as soon as practicable, and safe to do so. But I’m starting to think the best course of action is to lock my gate and resort to an online worklife and Food Panda… the mad foreign guy locked up in his house with his 3 cats.
Here in Phuket we now have an arrival regime that demands either proof of vaccine, a negative Covid test, or a 300 baht rapid Covid test at the airport. The chances of me subjecting myself to an airport officials sticking a swap up my admittedly large nose in the vague hope it will probably come back negative, is zero. Again, on a daily basis we get emails from foreigners who say they’ve been whisked away to hospitals, and more recently field hospitals, with no recourse or means of appeal, or even the chance to get a second test.
Here’s one from this morning…
I can’t call the embassy as I don’t have a SIM card, I also have been told to order outside food as they won’t feed me. They won’t provide me with my test results and told me that I’d need to stay 14 days here in quarantine, but the doctor I talked with yesterday said 5 more days. I’m so confused as to what to do next.
Now, stripping all this back to basics, I’ll concede that we’re all in this mess together at the moment, and that we may have to forego a few personal freedoms for the greater good. I have no issue wearing a mask in public. I have no worries leaving my phone number at the door when entering premises. I will do my best to stay socially distant when in public.
But all these restrictions are easy to ramp up and much harder to wind back. And, at a deeper level, our trust in institutions, governments, and medical officials is being eroded. And that’s not good as we stumble forward in trying to get the world open again.
Will I get a vaccine passport? Probably. And I’ll also expect to have to carry it everywhere I go as it’s used as just another reminder that I’m just a guest in this country and I better just get used to it.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand to continue with Chinese vaccine after side-effects in small number of cases
Government-appointed medical experts say there are no plans to suspend use of the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine after adverse side-effects were reported in 7 recipients. 6 of them were medical staff in the eastern province of Rayong, who developed “stroke-like” symptoms after receiving the first dose of the CoronaVac jab from Sinovac Biotech.
Side-effects included numbness in the limbs and drowsiness, with all 6 recovering following medical treatment. A seventh recipient of the Sinovac jab, in neighbouring Chon Buri, has also recovered. Contrary to earlier reports, no blood clots were found in any of the 7.
The world’s attention has been focused on vaccine safety and efficacy of late, with a tiny minority of people developing very rare blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs. Some countries have suspended use of the vaccines, while Denmark is the first European country to ditch the AstraZeneca jab completely.
Kulkanya Chokephaibulkit from Bangkok’s Siriraj Hospital says it’s difficult to say what may have caused the symptoms in the 7 people who received the Chinese vaccine, but that they may be related to the nervous system and are not life-threatening.
“The panel agreed we can continue to use this vaccine batch because the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the temporary effects, which can occur.”
The patients were given brain scans, which returned normal results, ruling out a stroke. The vaccine batch in question was also double-checked and no irregularities were found. According to Kulkanya, doses from the same batch have been distributed elsewhere in the country, with over 300,000 people already receiving them. No side-effects were reported.
To date, Thailand has taken delivery of 2 million doses of CoronaVac, with over 600,000 Thais receiving the vaccine. A further 1.5 million doses are expected to arrive shortly.
Meanwhile, Taweesap Siraprapasiri from the Department of Disease Control has confirmed that Thailand will push ahead with its planned mass vaccination from June.
“The side effects can be monitored and they are not beyond what we can expect.”
SOURCE: WHBL
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Pattaya prepares for around 2,000 US soldiers to visit for Cobra Gold
Despite Thailand’s record high Covid-19 count, around 1,000 to 2,000 United States soldiers are still expected to travel to Thailand in August for the annual Cobra Gold multinational military exercise, which is co-sponsored by the US. Thai soldiers teach American and other foreign soldiers jungle survival skills, from identifying edible plants to decapitating snakes, drinking the blood, and then cooking up the bodies to eat.
During the Cobra Gold exercise, US troops will be visiting Pattaya for rest and recreation. US forces representatives based in Thailand met with Pattaya officials to discuss the preparations for the event as well as Covid-19 prevention measures and security, particularly at the Bali Hai boat landing in south Pattaya.
Local health officials will work to vaccinate 70% of the population in Bang Lamung district and Pattaya City by June. Foreign soldiers will need to have both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine before arriving in Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Deputy transport minister investigated by anti-corruption commission
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
Thailand to continue with Chinese vaccine after side-effects in small number of cases
Pattaya prepares for around 2,000 US soldiers to visit for Cobra Gold
Thailand News Today | Vaccine passports announced, hospital-dodgers to be prosecuted | April 21
India sees record Covid-19 infections, oxygen shortages
Human Rights Watch calls on Thailand to release activists detained on lèse majesté charges
Phuket requires Covid-19 vaccination or 72-hour test
Thailand to purchase additional 35 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine
Man accidentally shoots himself cleaning his gun
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Free media threatened by Covid-19-inspired laws
‘Entry Thailand’ website launched to facilitate process for international travellers
Thai monk beheads himself with guillotine in attempt to reach nirvana, followers could face charges
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Phuket begs Kolour attendees to come for Covid-19 testing
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
Bangkok sees 7.87 million vehicles over Songkran holiday
Alcohol sales may be banned in restaurants, but no lockdown for now
Officials investigating woman’s alleged attempt to sell national parkland for 350 million baht
Denmark becomes first country in Europe to ditch AstraZeneca vaccine
Burmese prisoners granted amnesty on first day of Myanmar’s New Year
New restrictions for domestic flights effective along with other nationwide restrictions today
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
Bangkok is now a red zone. Government gives people today to get back from Songkran break.
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
Thai Health Ministry predicts 5 likely Covid outcomes post-Songkran, warns of risks posed by partying
Officials confirm Koh Larn will remain open to domestic visitors for now
Thai Health Ministry insists Chinese vaccine is effective, despite social media claims
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
- Crime4 days ago
Burmese prisoners granted amnesty on first day of Myanmar’s New Year
- Thailand4 days ago
New restrictions for domestic flights effective along with other nationwide restrictions today
- Hot News3 days ago
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai Health Ministry insists Chinese vaccine is effective, despite social media claims
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Top virologist says vaccine boosters will be needed to maintain Covid protection