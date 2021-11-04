Connect with us

Thailand

Department of Health begs for responsible drinking in restaurants

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: The Department of Health urges restaurants to be responsible with drinking permitted.

The Department of Health is warning people that the permission granted to serve alcohol in restaurants in key tourist destinations must be used responsibly without people overdoing the boozing. They are asking restaurants not to serve drinks after the allowed hours and asking patrons to not overdo their drinking.

Now that the government has dedicated Blue Zones for the primary tourist locations of Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, and Phang Nga and are allowing drinking alcohol at restaurants, they hope tourists will be excited to return to the areas for a somewhat normal holiday. But they fear that once people begin drinking freely, rules and safety regulations will go out the window.

The Director-General of the Department of Health said that they have mostly seen good compliance with restaurants following all the regulations, but believe that plenty of restaurants – and many, many drunken customers – will quickly become lenient with time limits and social distancing rules.

The Department politely said that intoxicated people have lowered cognitive abilities – put more directly, people get drunk and stupid – and will not keep in mind their safety and the safety of others with the risk of Covid-19 infections.

They are calling on restaurants to exercise caution in following the rules that provincial communicable diseases committees lay out, prevent overcrowding and lack of safe social distancing, and abide by all drinking curfews enacted.

Thailand has taken a hard line against drinking and the nightlife and entertainment venues like bars and clubs that sell alcohol since the majority of outbreaks at the onset of the third wave of Covid-19 that broke the countries streak of minimal infections were traced back to unregulated drinking in the HiSo bars and entertainment venues of places like Thong Lor in Bangkok. Drinking has been mostly forbidden throughout Thailand for the last 7 months.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Bob20
2021-11-04 11:46
Just now, Jason said: A bit of personal responsibility for our own actions will see these restrictions be reduced further. That with a bit of responsibility on the part of managers and bar staff to know when enough is enough.…
image
Wanderer
2021-11-04 11:55
1 hour ago, Shade_Wilder said: "...Now that the government has dedicated Blue Zones for the primary tourist locations of Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, and Phang Nga and are allowing drinking alcohol at restaurants..." Sooooo, Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi and Phang Na are responsible, but...…
image
yetanother
2021-11-04 12:00
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: and asking patrons to not overdo their drinking i cant readily think of a more useless request in terms of anything coming from it;
image
Malc-Thai
2021-11-04 13:54
2 hours ago, Jason said: A bit of personal responsibility for our own actions will see these restrictions be reduced further. That with a bit of responsibility on the part of managers and bar staff to know when enough is…
image
Poolie
2021-11-04 14:24
28 minutes ago, Malc-Thai said: I agree with personal responsibility. but Sadly that doesn't happen ..I witness it here every time I go out people no masks over crowded bars sorry "restaurants " many drunk tourists expats and thais going…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand41 mins ago

Major political parties weigh in on whether to amend Thailand’s lèse majesté law
Events1 hour ago

Bangkok Governor warns of stiff penalty for Loy Krathong fireworks
Thailand3 hours ago

PM Prayut urges a new Thailand focused on tourism, sustainability
Sponsored21 hours ago

Breathtaking Luxury Villas in Phuket for Sale by CBRE

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Insurgency3 hours ago

Six gunmen attack police vehicle in Deep South, two officers injured
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

Girl recovering well after Thailand’s first case of “severe side-effects” from Pfizer vaccine
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | Bitkub company and coin value surges as SCB buys 51% of shares |November 4
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand Pass Issues, Thai Airways in trouble again | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep. 124
Tourism3 hours ago

Airbnb reports surge in Thailand accommodation searches since re-opening
Thailand4 hours ago

Department of Health begs for responsible drinking in restaurants
Coronavirus Vaccines4 hours ago

Thammasat, Foreign Ministry in he said/she said spat over failed Moderna donation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 7,982 new cases and 68 deaths
Business4 hours ago

More cuts at Thai Airways as flagship carrier continues rehab process
China5 hours ago

Chinese travellers forced to stay home as rest of Asia re-opens to tourism
Economy18 hours ago

Bitkub company and crypto-coin value surges as SCB buys 51% of shares
Crime19 hours ago

4.4 billion baht Supreme Court corruption case about futsal courts
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending