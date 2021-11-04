Connect with us

Airbnb reports surge in Thailand accommodation searches since re-opening

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Serge Brazen

The accommodation website Airbnb has reported a spike in searches for properties in Thailand, following the country’s re-opening to vaccinated tourists from select countries. Searches for Thai accommodation over the next 6 months are double those of a year ago, with searches for villas being the most popular.

The Bangkok Post reports that in terms of location, Phuket, Bangkok, Koh Samui, Pattaya, and Chiang Mai are some of the most searched travel spots, but other resort destinations within close reach of Bangkok are also proving popular. During the third week of October, Airbnb saw an 80% increase in accommodation searches for the central province of Phetchaburi over the coming 6 months. Searches for options in Pattaya and Hua Hin have increased by 40%.

Most of those doing the searching hail from North America and Europe, no doubt seeking to escape the cold winter. The Bangkok Post reports that the top 10 countries searching accommodation options in Thailand are the United States, Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Sweden, and Switzerland. Searches by Australians have doubled on last month’s, following the news of a partial re-opening of borders from November. However, Russia has yet to make Thailand’s list of countries approved for minimal quarantine.

Amanpreet Bajaj from Airbnb says Thailand’s decision to cut quarantine requirements to the bare minimum for 63 countries has prompted a strong rise in demand.

“As Thailand officially re-opens for quarantine-free international travel, we’re seeing incredibly strong demand among international travellers to visit the country with Airbnb. A significant number of our guests are searching for long-term stays, which is no wonder as Thailand is a top workation destination and Airbnb stays provide a unique getaway with top-notch remote work amenities.”

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-11-04 12:04
Yes!!! A massive surge....then Thailand Pass....an anticlimax :(
image
Jason
2021-11-04 12:08
Let me know when the Thailand Pass is working please....
image
Bob20
2021-11-04 12:24
Searching... Not the same as booking. A bit like looking at donations... But them not arriving here.
image
Sarisin
2021-11-04 12:44
why stay in an Airbnb when decent hotels are so reasonable? I'd never stay in one again after the last time, too much of a gamble
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Trending