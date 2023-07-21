Mosquito mayhem: Dengue fever cases surge in Loei province, Thailand

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Faced with a significant surge in dengue Fever cases, health officials from Thailand’s northeastern province of Loei have issued an urgent appeal for residents to exercise caution and intensify efforts to eradicate mosquito breeding sites. The province has reported 462 cases of the disease, with several patients requiring hospitalisation.

Chanachai Bunyu, a leading provincial health official, disclosed that the ongoing rain had led to an increase in stagnant water sources in vessels and leaf litter, turning them into breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The health official called on the citizens to take preventive steps by keeping their households clean and avoiding mosquito bites.

Based on data from the provincial health office’s epidemiology unit, the number of dengue sufferers has climbed steadily since the start of the year. From January 1 to July 19, 462 cases have been recorded, with a significant concentration of infections reported in the past few weeks. A closer inspection shows that dengue is most prevalent in the districts of Mueang Loei, Dansai, Na Duang, and Phu Kradueng, reported KhaoSod.

Currently, 117 patients are being treated in local hospitals, three of them in severe condition. Yet, thankfully, no fatalities have been recorded to date. The disease, caused by a virus and spread through the Aedes mosquito, can affect individuals of all sexes and ages. Symptoms start to show within one to seven days post-infection, including fever, loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal pain, along with distinctive skin haemorrhages. In severe instances, a patient might vomit blood, pass blood in stools, go into shock and, without timely medical attention, potentially succumb to the illness.

Highlighting the urgency, Chanachai emphasised that if anyone in the household falls ill with high fever, headache, vomiting or displays red dots on their skin, they should rush to a healthcare provider immediately. He firmly discouraged the practice of self-medication.

Simultaneously, he urged community participation in ensuring residential areas are void of mosquito breeding grounds and stressed the importance of using insecticide-treated bed nets. He further advised immediate repairs for damaged nets.