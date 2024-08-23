Death toll in Phuket landslide rises to 9, including 2 Russians

Photo by Andaman top news via Phuket Times

The death toll from the flash flood and landslide in Phuket rose to nine, with two of the deceased being Russian nationals. Ten people were injured while dozens remain missing.

The heavy rain from 1am today, August 23, led to a flash flood and landslide in the community near Kitti Sangkatam Temple in the Mueang district of Phuket. The residential area located near the mountain was affected.

According to a report in the Phuket Times this morning, one resident was killed in the incident, while four others were injured. However, many residents in the area remain missing, prompting relevant government officials and rescuers to search for them.

According to the latest update on Amarin TV this afternoon, the death toll has risen to nine, and the number of injuries has now reached ten. The first body was found in Soi Patak 2, while the other seven bodies were found in Soi Patak 8. One of the deceased is a Thai national, six are Burmese, and two are Russian.

However, the search operation has not yet been called off, as some residents remain missing in the flood and damaged accommodation.

Three sub-districts in the area have been declared disaster areas/emergency disaster relief zones, including Karon, Rawai, and Chalong sub-districts.

A 34 year old Thai woman, Sukhon Nakmart, who survived the incident, revealed to ThaiRath that the landslide took place while she was sleeping. She heard a noise like some parts of her home breaking, and the ceiling and roof suddenly collapsed.

Sukhon said she decided to run out of her home and climb onto the roof of another building nearby. She suffered only mild injuries near her eyebrow, as well as to her arms and legs.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1 killed and 4 injured in flash flood and landslide in Phuket (video)

A devastating flash flood and landslide struck the popular holiday resort of Phuket near Kata Temple in the Mueang district, killing one person and injuring four others. Thai government officials made it known that people were reported missing but their identities have not yet been made public.

Prachachat news agency reported that heavy rain hit many areas of Phuket at about 1am today, August 23, resulting in flash flooding and landslides in various locations.

The most severe incident occurred in a community near Kitti Sangkaram Temple, also known as Kata Temple, where the landslide took place. One person died in the incident, while four others were injured. FM91 reported that some locals in the area have been missing since the landslide.

Officials and rescuers from the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office and the Kusol Dham Foundation rushed to the scene to provide initial assistance. Officials from the disaster prevention and mitigation offices in the Chalong and Karon sub-districts also joined the rescue mission.

According to a report by Prachachat, areas affected by flooding include Mae Somjit Market, Luang Phor Chuan Road near Phuket Orchid Resort & Spa, the road to the Big Buddha, Chalongsuk community, Tai Temple Intersection, Chao Fa Road, Soi Thanu Thep, Sot Pramote, Land and House Village, and the Lotus supermarket in the Chalong sub-district.

In the Karon sub-district, the flooded areas include Soi Patak 2, 10, 28, and 15, the Bangla area, Kok Tanote Fire Station, and Kata Beach. The Karon area experienced a high level of flood water, and officials urged motorists to avoid the roads in the area.

Northern Thailand floods

In a related report, the flood situation in the northern provinces of Thailand is also serious. Chiang Rai is experiencing the most severe flooding in the past 70 years, with four Thai residents losing their lives in the disaster.

Other provinces affected by flooding include Phayao, Nan, Phitsanulok, Phrae, and some provinces in Isaan, including Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, as well as Suphan Buri province in central Thailand.

The former Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Thamanat Prompow, attended a meeting about the flood situation with the former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Phumtham Wechayachai, yesterday, August 22.

Thamanat urged residents not to worry too much about the flooding, as his home was also affected. He even made an inappropriate joke, saying, “Floods seem to like female PMs, as it happens just like in 2011.”

One of the most severe floods in Thailand occurred in 2011 when another female prime minister in office was Yingluck Shinawatra, the aunt of the current PM, Paetongtan Shinawatra.