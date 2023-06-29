Deadly hit and run in Kampaeng Phet: cyclist found dead at roadside

Image courtesy of KhaoSod Online

In what appears to be a case of a hit and run, a cyclist‘s body was found abandoned alongside a road in Kampaeng Phet province, Thailand. The victim’s body found 5km away from his shattered bicycle, bore the worrying signs of a collision and hastily discarded. Local residents heard the loud crash while the culprit’s identity remains unknown.

Upon examination of the site of the fatal incident, the body of Sao Phuangnil, commonly known as Kai, 47 years old, was found. He was found dressed in his cycling gear; however, no traces of a struggle or of a braking vehicle were found. There was only a coin lying on the road, blood on the victim’s face, and injuries on his forehead and shoulder. An eyewitness shared that before the incident, they heard a sound like a knife falling on the road and rushed to the site with their mother who was there at the time. They found the victim lying on the roadside with a coin beside him and promptly reported the incident to the police thereafter.

Follow us on :













Another person cycling with the deceased shared that Sao Phuangnil worked in a factory and used to cycle every evening with a group of cyclists. On that day, they went their separate ways home around 8pm. The friend speculated that Kai might have been hit by a vehicle and dragged along for a significant distance before being abandoned by the driver, intent on escaping any legal ramifications. Following this, the investigating officer travelled about 5km back from the body discovery site to check the collision traces. There they found Samnao’s bicycle, broken into two parts with each part about 20 metres apart. Various bicycle parts and other items were scattered along the roadside, yet there were no skid marks from any braking vehicle.

Local residents told the officials that they did hear a loud crash similar to an accident and some ambiguous noise for a brief duration. On rushing outside, they found the broken bicycle. Initially, it seemed like the deceased was cycling home under heavy darkness when an unknown vehicle collided with him. The victim might have gotten caught with the vehicle and was dragged along for nearly 5km before the driver decided to abandon him on the roadside, managing to escape unnoticed. However, the police filed detailed evidence to track down the offender and proceed with the investigation, reports KhaoSod Online.